Shanti Pereira wins gold in 200m, Singapore’s first athletics title at Asian Games since 1974

HANGZHOU – Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira ended Singapore’s 49-year wait for an athletics gold medal as she claimed the women’s 200m title on Monday.

Pereira, 27, clocked 23.03 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, ahead of China’s Li Yuting (23.28sec) and defending champion Edidiong Ofonime Odiong (23.48sec).

The Bahraini’s compatriot Salwa Eid Naser was disqualified for a false start, adding to the tension of the night.

Speaking on live television seconds after her race, Pereira, 27, said: “I wasn’t really affected by the false start. It happens and we prepare for it... I was just focused on my execution from start to finish, how I came off the blocks and down the straight. When I saw I was ahead, I just ran for it.”

On the significance of the moment, she smiled and said: “I’ll probably be crying my eyes out later.”