World Cup: 5 things to know about Japan hero Ritsu Doan

SINGAPORE - Forget football anime Blue Lock and its fictional protagonist Yoichi Isagi who grows to be a top striker who can help Japan win the World Cup.

In real life, their talisman at Qatar 2022 is Ritsu Doan.

But who is this 24-year-old forward who inspired the Samurai Blue to comeback wins over former world champions Germany and Spain with the equaliser in both Group E matches?

1. He was a wonderkid

Growing up in Amagasaki in Hyogo prefecture, west of Osaka, Doan played football every afternoon with his two older brothers.

He signed for Gamba Osaka’s youth team and was part of the golden generation who won the club’s first Under-15 treble in 2012.

Three years later, aged 16 years and 344 days, he made his senior debut in a 3-2 win over FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League. In the following week, he became Gamba’s youngest J1 League player when he played against Kashima Antlers.

In 2016, he was named Asian Youth Player of the Year.

2. He has an affinity with Argentinians

In 2017, he impressed at the Under-20 World Cup as he scored three goals to help Japan reach the knockout stage. He grabbed a brace in a 2-2 group draw against Italy and one of the goals involved a superb run and finish, which led to him being called the “Japanese Messi”.

At 1.72m and 70kg, Doan is of similar stature to Messi, who is 3cm shorter and 3kg lighter, and also possesses good speed, technique and physical strength.

But it is another Argentine legend that had a bigger influence on Doan. While training with his high school team, he was given a Diego Maradona DVD by a coach. Mesmerised by the extraordinary skills, he aimed to become a professional footballer.

Oh, and Doan just happens to be left-footed as well.

3. His career blossomed in Europe

In 2017, Doan moved on loan from Gamba to Dutch club Groningen, where Singapore legend Fandi Ahmad used to play in the 1980s. The move was made permanent and he notched 16 goals and seven assists in 66 games to earn himself a transfer to PSV Eindhoven in 2019.

He was farmed out to Arminia Bielefeld in 2020 and helped the German side preserve their Bundesliga status. He then signed for his current club Freiburg, for whom he has four goals and four assists in 22 games this season.

In the Bundesliga, he is among the top five players for intensive runs and inside the top 15 for sprints.