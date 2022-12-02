Best World Cup already, say Japanese fans as Samurai Blue beat Spain to reach last 16

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – A Japanese flag danced in the gentle breeze at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday night.

Held up by a member of the Ultra Nippon, it was a serene moment that felt a little surreal given the incredible scenes that had just played out just moments earlier.

The group of Japanese die-hards, about 100 strong, was among the last of the close to 45,000 fans who had watch Japan’s sensational 2-1 win over Spain to shuffle out of the stadium.

“It was amazing,” blond-haired Shinjiro Shide said, voice hoarse from all the singing and cheering. “This was (football) history’s No. 1 game.”

The Samurai Blue beat 2010 winners Spain, having beaten 2014 champions Germany by the same scoreline and at the same venue, eight days earlier. In both games, they trailed and fought back with goals in the second half.

In between those famous wins, Japan slumped to a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

Thursday night’s result meant Japan topped Group E ahead of Spain, who join them in the knockout round. Four-time champions Germany suffered a second consecutive World Cup group stage exit.

“I still don’t know how we lost to Costa Rica,” said another fan, Shunji Kondo chuckling, as the Japanese flag draped over his shoulders like a cape fluttered in the wind. “But to beat Spain and Germany.... I can’t believe it.”

The Ultra Nippon, armed with their flags, banners and drums, have provided the soundtrack to their team’s giant-killing feats.

The Japanese supporters in general, have also endeared themselves to locals and visiting fans with their costumes, and with their habit of staying behind after games to pick up trash from the stands.

At the full-time whistle, hugs were shared between strangers and selfies with the Japanese fans were sought.

Argentinian, English and even Spanish fans were spotted invading the area the Ultra Nippon had occupied, eager to soak in the atmosphere the Japanese fans created, and even tried joining in the chants themselves on what was one of the most astonishing nights in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

For a precious few minutes, Costa Rica had even led Germany and it appeared as though they and Japan would progress at the expense of the two former champions. But Germany scored three goals in the final 17 minutes to win 4-2, a result which helped Spain advance.