World Cup: 5 things to know about Japan super-sub Kaoru Mitoma

In the 24 hours since, football fans the world over have pored over photos and replays of Mitoma’s actions, with many divided over whether the ball had remained in play when he sent it to Tanaka.

Who is this 25-year-old at the heart of the argument?

1. He once rejected professional football

Born in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders Tokyo to the north, to a father who was a former track and field athlete and a mother who played volleyball, Mitoma joined Kawasaki Frontale’s Under-10 team as a boy.

But after rising through the ranks and earning a promotion from the U-18s to the senior team, he turned down the offer and joined the University of Tsukuba instead.

Admitting that he was not confident of breaking it into the first team, he opted to pursue a major in physical education while representing his college team in the semi-professional leagues.

He told The Straits Times: “At the time, I had not decided if I was going to make football a professional career.

“So, I wanted to go to a place where I could gain an education and at the same time also get more playing time and at a high level, which is offered by Japan’s University leagues. This way, by the end of my studies, I would be able to have a choice (on my future).”

2. Exploding into life in the J.League



Mitoma’s decision proved the right one as he made an instant impact in the J.League with Kawasaki, who did not give up on him.

In his debut season, he notched 18 goals and 14 assists across 37 games in 2020 to help his team win the J1 League and Emperor’s Cup double, and followed up with 12 goals and six assists in the following season.

3. Easing into England

Only 11 Japanese footballers have played in the English Premier League, a far smaller number than in other European leagues such as the German Bundesliga. Even fewer left a lasting impression.

This has been attributed to the more physical environment, which does not suit the Asian physique.

But the 1.78m, 66kg Mitoma was neither afraid nor incapable of bucking the trend. Signing for Brighton in 2021, he spent his first year on loan at Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, contributing eight goals and four assists in 29 games.

He returned to his parent club for the 2022-23 term and has taken to the English Premier League like fish to water, grabbing two goals and one assist in 11 games. His goals helped the Seagulls beat Wolves 3-2 in the league and knock Arsenal out of the League Cup with a 3-1 win.