Sporting Life: What, you’re not a Japan fan yet?

In the summer of 1975, Junko Tabei, barely 1.47m tall and weighing little more than a full backpack, was part of an all-woman team to Everest. One night at Camp 2, an avalanche hit them and she was buried in the snow and suffocating till the sherpas pulled her out.

In an interview with Outside magazine, the remarkable Japanese climber revealed that the camp doctor asked them to return to Base Camp. A shaken Tabei, who was unable to walk for two days, refused. Twelve days later she became the first woman to summit Everest.

I was thinking of Tabei on Friday morning because it’s that quality of spirit I see in the Japanese football team. Adversity has been shrugged off. Exhaustion worn. Mountains climbed against Germany and Spain. When you watch them – let’s dismiss the Costa Rica match as an aberration – you are offered this guarantee: They might not win, but they will keep coming.

It’s why, in a move as opportunistic as a Samurai Blue striker, I am forsaking Argentina for Japan as my team at this Cup. Lionel Messi has 382 million Instagram followers and will not mind one defector. In 2016, at the Euro, I cheered for Iceland because who could resist an underdog nation which eats pickled ram’s testicles? Now Japan’s nerve has made them an irresistible choice. They’re thinking big, which is fitting for the land of sumo.

Cheering for Japan makes sense, for football anyway, unlike most sports, is divided into continents. So on the weekend I’m going to find a rising sun headband, chill a case of Asahi super dry, check out some haiku by Matsuo Basho, wear blue and embrace my Asian-ness.

And you’re still cheering for Brazil?

Oh come on, this Japanese team are undaunted and play as if suffering is cleansing. Not for nothing is this a nation besotted by long-distance running. In a 2017 piece in Runner’s World, Hannah Kirshner wrote about running the night-time Kaga marathon through a bear-filled forest where each runner had to wear a bear bell. The footballers, on the run, seem as hardy. They compensate for inches with intent and make terriers look lazy. In 1935, Takayoshi Yoshioka jointly held the world 100m record and so one might say they also have a passing history in speed.

Nothing is won in sport without bravery welded to belief. A year ago Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead on the final Sunday at the Masters was swiftly cut to one. He did not panic and neither have the Samurai Blue. They hit only half the shots as their rivals (six to 12 against Spain, 12 to 26 against Germany) yet scored twice the goals.

Anyway how can you not cheer for a team whose supporters behave as if Marie Kondo is going to show up to judge them. Instead of projectiles, they carry garbage bags. Their team make a mess of predictions and they tidy up after the match. Like Matsuyama’s caddie bowing to the Augusta course after their victory, these fans show a respect for place. There is a message here: It is not only up to players to honour a sport.

You have to side with Japan and not just because it’s an excuse for an extra helping of sashimi at 3am. But because what they’re doing is so difficult for Asians – China and India, with 2.8 billion people cumulatively, didn’t even qualify – and so valuable, that they deserve a continent’s applause.

Cricket is run by India, Shohei Ohtani is dazzling US baseball and Su Bingtian was the fastest qualifier going into the men’s 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics. But football, while adored, has remained elusive. Iran, at No. 20, are the leading Asian team on the Fifa rankings and South Korea’s Son Heung-min is arguably the only Asian star whose name is widely revered.

Kids need heroes but also proof, for this is what sets ambition alight. Fandom is built on a glimpse of the fantastic. And so every surprising Japan goal, every fightback, every defeat of a World Cup-winning nation is sending tremors across the Asian landscape.

On the TV, kids in Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh are watching the 1.7m Yuto Nagatomo outjump the 1.81m Spaniard, Nico Williams, and immediately feel taller. As Matsuyama said last year, “maybe a lot of young golfers (in Japan) thought (that a Major champion from Japan) was an impossibility”. But he had sent them a mighty message: “If they set their mind to it, they can do it, too.”

Even as Japan’s team inspire the future, they can look to the past for courage. Tabei, the climber, who died in 2016 of stomach cancer, kept climbing even in her last years, always a woman seeking to ascend. Her feat led to a mountain on Pluto being named after her and it is what the football team require. An enduring grit which is out of this world.