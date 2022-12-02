World Cup: Asia can win on the world stage, says Moriyasu

DOHA – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has said that his side’s stunning 2-1 win over Spain in their final World Cup Group E game on Thursday was a moment that would make Asian football proud.

The victory, thanks to quick-fire second-half goals from Ritsu Doan and Ano Tanaka, saw Japan qualify for the last 16 as group winners, and they will next face Croatia.

The Japanese also beat Germany 2-1, with the Germans crashing out of the group.

“For Asia as a whole and Japan as well, our wins over Spain and Germany, two of the top sides in the world, will give us great confidence,” said Moriyasu.

“There are many things we can learn, but Asia can win on the world stage, Japan can win on the world stage. I think all of the people in Asia will share our happiness.”

He added that he was setting his sights on a best-ever finish for Japan at the World Cup. It is the fourth time they have reached the last 16 but they have never progressed beyond that stage.

“In terms of a finish, the new aim for us is the last eight,” said Moriyasu. “I would like to set a new record of the last eight or better.”

Spain took the lead against Japan through Alvaro Morata’s header, but like in their comeback against Germany, Moriyasu’s side turned the game on its head after the break.

Doan blasted home from outside the area in the 48th minute and three minutes later, Tanaka bundled home from on the goal-line after Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the byline.

The controversial goal was given after officials decided the ball had not gone out of play using VAR. The VAR took several minutes before replays suggested that a sliver of the ball had not crossed the line.

“There is great technology nowadays and if it was really out, it would have been a goal kick,” said Moriyasu.

“The judgement of the referee was that it was in and we respected that. The final judgement was that it was in.”

The law states that the ball remains in play “if the curvature of the ball is over the line”.