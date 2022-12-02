World Cup: Asia can win on the world stage, says Moriyasu

DOHA – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has said that his side’s stunning 2-1 win over Spain in their final World Cup Group E game on Thursday was a moment that would make Asian football proud.
The victory, thanks to quick-fire second-half goals from Ritsu Doan and Ano Tanaka, saw Japan qualify for the last 16 as group winners, and they will next face Croatia.
The Japanese also beat Germany 2-1, with the Germans crashing out of the group.
“For Asia as a whole and Japan as well, our wins over Spain and Germany, two of the top sides in the world, will give us great confidence,” said Moriyasu.
“There are many things we can learn, but Asia can win on the world stage, Japan can win on the world stage. I think all of the people in Asia will share our happiness.”
He added that he was setting his sights on a best-ever finish for Japan at the World Cup. It is the fourth time they have reached the last 16 but they have never progressed beyond that stage.
“In terms of a finish, the new aim for us is the last eight,” said Moriyasu. “I would like to set a new record of the last eight or better.”
Spain took the lead against Japan through Alvaro Morata’s header, but like in their comeback against Germany, Moriyasu’s side turned the game on its head after the break.
Doan blasted home from outside the area in the 48th minute and three minutes later, Tanaka bundled home from on the goal-line after Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the byline.
The controversial goal was given after officials decided the ball had not gone out of play using VAR. The VAR took several minutes before replays suggested that a sliver of the ball had not crossed the line.
“There is great technology nowadays and if it was really out, it would have been a goal kick,” said Moriyasu.
“The judgement of the referee was that it was in and we respected that. The final judgement was that it was in.”
The law states that the ball remains in play “if the curvature of the ball is over the line”.
Former Premier League referee Peter Walton said on ITV that Fifa must have seen images which showed the curvature was still over part of the line and leaving it in play.
“I’m seeing the same angles as you, there’s a misconception in law that just because the part of the ball that is on the floor is over the line is out – well it clearly isn’t because it’s the curve of the ball,” he said.
“What the VAR is looking for is the evidence to suggest to the referee that the ball has clearly left the field of play and on the evidence that we’re seeing, he doesn’t have that in front of him.”
Mike Dean, a current Premier League referee, said on beIN Sport: “There is one angle I have seen before, an angle bang from where the corner flag is looking down and it doesn’t look like the ball is out.
“I think that was the correct decision, they wouldn’t have made up a decision for the sake of it, they would have used the technology and got to the right decision.”
Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis Enrique remained vague when asked about the incident.
He said: “I have seen a photo that must have been tampered with, it cannot be that this photo is real. It has to be manipulated.
“I felt that something fishy was going on when the VAR took as much time as it did to decide... I have nothing to say.”
Apart from the controversy, it looked like business as usual for Spain as they dominated possession, notched an early goal and looked set to advance as group winners.
By the end, however, their credentials as one of the favourites in Qatar had been stretched to the limit by Japan and they were fortunate to join the Samurai Blue in the last 16 – they will face Morocco – by virtue of a superior goal difference to Germany.
Spain put on a first-half possession clinic reminiscent of their dominant sides that conquered Europe and the world from 2008-2012.
According to Opta, both Rodri (115) and Pau Torres (109) completed more passes before the break than Japan did as an entire team (89).
The Spaniards were not as solid defensively, however, and that weakness was exposed during an incredible six-minute spell after the restart when substitutes Doan and Mitoma made an immediate impact.
Japan’s high-pressing style which undid Germany had briefly unsettled Spain on a few occasions in the first half.
But they only took the game to their European opponents after Moriyasu’s half-time substitutions and refused to let them settle on the ball.
Spain’s tendency to give up possession as they built from the back had almost cost them against Germany and that trend continued against Japan, with Sergio Busquets losing the ball on the edge of the area and Unai Simon having to scramble a clearance off his own line on the half-hour mark.
Doan kicked off Japan’s comeback by collecting another loose forward pass from Simon before unleashing a thunderous shot.
Enrique’s side still saw most of the ball but were careless under pressure.
In the end, the Samurai Blue pulled off the victory with only 17.7 per cent possession - the lowest for a winning team in recorded World Cup history – against a shell-shocked Spain side.
The 2010 world champions had virtually the entire second half to stage a comeback but lacked energy and ideas and barely threatened Shuichi Gonda in Japan’s goal. REUTERS, AFP