ST Full-time Report: FAS wants to recruit foreign-born Lions | 5 fitness trends to watch in 2023

A new year has exposed familiar failings with Singapore football, as the Lions crashed out at the AFF Championship group stage, after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat by Malaysia. The setback has prompted the Football Association of Singapore to speed up the process of getting foreign-born talent to play for the national team as it seeks to compete with regional rivals.
Meanwhile, national swimmer Jonathan Tan hopes his move to Stanford University and a highly competitive environment will help him achieve his dream of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Finally, sailing's equivalent of Formula 1 will be in town this week with nine teams competing in the Singapore Sail Grand Prix at East Coast Park. The series welcomes the world's best catamaran sailors, including two-time Olympic champion Hannah Mills, who returns to competitive action after giving birth last October.
FAS to quicken process of getting foreign-born Lions after AFF C’ship debacle
Previously, foreign-born players had contributed to the Lions' achievements such as the AFF C'ship triumphs in 2004, 2007 and 2012.
Malaysia football on the rise again but is this a new or false dawn?
ST looks at what our neighbours have done to develop the sport and players in recent years.
Time to revamp entire squad after Lions’ meek AFF C'ship exit, urge coaches
Sporting Life: Exercise, for kids or adults, is an act of discovery
The beauty of sport is that it helps you laugh at yourself, it chides, it satisfies, it distracts, it teaches, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
Swimmer Jonathan Tan heads to Stanford with Paris 2024 Olympics in his sights
He missed out on a 50m freestyle spot at the Tokyo Games by 0.1 second during a local qualifier.
Away for a year, Hannah Mills can’t wait to race again at the S’pore Sail Grand Prix
The Republic is the first Asian country to host a leg of the US$1 million hydrofoiling series.
Top 5 fitness trends to watch in 2023
From primal movement to smart rings and VR health apps, ST looks at what's hot for the year.
On The Ball: Hang on, Graham Potter, the cavalry is arriving
Chelsea's activities in the January transfer window suggest the beleaguered manager is to be handed quality reinforcements, writes EPL columnist John Brewin.
S’pore’s IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang warned, fined for interfering in World Sailing election
The Singaporean, 73, is a veteran sports administrator and has served the IOC as a member since 1998.
