ST Full-time Report: FAS wants to recruit foreign-born Lions | 5 fitness trends to watch in 2023

A new year has exposed familiar failings with Singapore football, as the Lions crashed out at the AFF Championship group stage, after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat by Malaysia. The setback has prompted the Football Association of Singapore to speed up the process of getting foreign-born talent to play for the national team as it seeks to compete with regional rivals.

Meanwhile, national swimmer Jonathan Tan hopes his move to Stanford University and a highly competitive environment will help him achieve his dream of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Finally, sailing's equivalent of Formula 1 will be in town this week with nine teams competing in the Singapore Sail Grand Prix at East Coast Park. The series welcomes the world's best catamaran sailors, including two-time Olympic champion Hannah Mills, who returns to competitive action after giving birth last October.

