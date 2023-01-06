Top 5 fitness trends to watch in 2023

It is a brand new year, and a perfect time to shake up your workout routine. Fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike can try out some of the up and coming fitness trends for a healthier 2023.

1. Wearable technology

It has become a buzzword in the fitness community, but what is wearable technology? It refers to devices such as fitness trackers, smart watches, and heart rate monitors. Wearable technology was named 2022’s top fitness trend in a survey of 4,500 health and fitness professionals conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine.

From monitoring your heart rate and tracking your sleep, to even sending reminders to drink water or walk, wearable tech has a plethora of features designed to encourage and motivate us to stay fit and healthy in our daily lives. Many also allow users to set and track fitness goals, whether they are short- or long-term.

Smart rings may well be the new smart watch in 2023, with more brands muscling into the growing market. There are the established brands like Finnish start-up Oura, which has launched the Gucci x Oura ring with the Italian fashion house and new ones like Evie, the ring designed for women.

Not all wearable tech will burn a hole in your pocket and Singaporeans can even get a free fitness tracker through the Healthy 365 application, after signing up for the National Steps Challenge.

2. Exercise snacking

Unfortunately for couch potatoes, exercise snacking has nothing to do with food. Rather, exercise “snacks” refers to brief spurts of physical exertion, lasting for a minute or two and done throughout the day. This can take the form of climbing up and down the stairs, jogging on the spot or doing squats.

Studies have found that exercise “snacks” can rival traditional workouts in improving physiological health. They can offset the detrimental physiological effects of prolonged sitting, and improve cardiorespiratory fitness and metabolic health in previously inactive adults.

Many people lack the time to do traditional workouts, which makes it hard to stay fit, but this method does not require much time or planning. It is feasible and time efficient, and can be incorporated in your day-to-day activities, even if you are sitting for long hours or working in the office.

3. Primal movement

Primal Movement is a unique workout centred on using seven core movements that are believed to be what human bodies are naturally made to perform, and what humans needed to survive throughout history, thus the word primal.

The seven basic movements used in primal movement workouts are: Pull, push, squat, lunge, hinge, rotation, and gait. These movements are combined into unique exercises which are meant not only to improve fitness but also to be fun and enjoyable.