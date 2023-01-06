Football: Malaysia on the rise again but is this a new or false dawn?

SINGAPORE – There are always fireworks at a Causeway derby between Singapore and Malaysia, but Tuesday’s encounter at the Asean Football Federation Championship also reflected a contrast in football fortunes for both teams.

At the final whistle, the Tigers and their fans among the 65.147-strong crowd at Bukit Jalil stadium were roaring after a 4-1 win – their first against Singapore at home in the AFF Championship – while the Lions exited the tournament with a whimper.

With the victory coming on the back of their first Asian Cup qualification since 1980, how did Malaysia turn things around from the low of 2015, when they lost 10-0 to the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier?

Breeding the Harimau Muda

Aimed at developing young Malaysian footballers, the Young Tigers were founded in 2007 and mostly comprised emerging players from the Bukit Jalil Sports School and under-21 players from state teams.

While they were almost dissolved after finishing eighth in the second-tier Malaysian Premier League, they made full use of a reprieve to win the league in 2009, and added back-to-back SEA Games gold medals in 2009 and 2011. To avoid league and international schedule conflict, B and C teams were formed.

Their A team went to play in the Slovak First League in 2010, which former Hougang United coach Clement Teo felt was Malaysia football’s turning point.

He said: “It is no secret that football in this region is not as intense as it is in Europe, and the young Malaysians were exposed to faster and more physical competition, and they benefited immensely from that.”

However, New Straits Times reporter K. Rajan called it a false dawn, as all three teams closed in 2015 and players were released back to clubs.

He said: “After some initial success, many of the players could not reach their full potential. They returned to play in the Malaysian Super League and failed to make an impact and the national team did not make a further step up after that.”

Super club Johor Darul Takzim

In 2012, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) was appointed president of the state’s football association and swiftly moved to revamp Johor football.

His bottomless pockets meant no resources were spared to improve Johor Darul Takzim’s (JDT) players, backroom staff and facilities. Lured by bumper five-figure monthly salaries, the best local players were amassed by the super club, as they became teammates with foreign stars such as Argentina’s Pablo Aimar and Dani Guiza.

As a result, JDT have won nine consecutive league titles since 2014, won Asia’s second-tier AFC Cup in 2015 before making it to the round of 16 in the top-tier AFC Champions League in 2022.

They also have three other teams in the lower divisions for a solid development pipeline.

Rajan said: “With TMJ investing significant money and resources, JDT have played their part in raising the standard and prestige of football in Malaysia, with the only issue being the uneven playing field compared to the other clubs.”