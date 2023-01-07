Sailing: Away for a year, Mills can’t wait to race again at the S’pore Sail Grand Prix

Hannah Mills (left) and Ben Ainslie of Great Britain SailGP Team, in action at the Spain SailGP event in 2021. PHOTO: THOMAS LOVELOCK/SAILGP
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
1 min ago
Published
43 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Since she began sailing with little plastic dinghies at the age of eight, Hannah Mills has not spent much time away from the water. From the Llanishen reservoir in Wales to winning back-to-back Olympic golds in 2016 and 2021, she reached the pinnacle of her sport.

Her last competitive outing was in Oct 2021 – the longest break she has taken from sailing – as she became a mother for the first time and gave birth to daughter Sienna in October. The enforced break proved to be quite a challenge for Mills, 34, even while she tried to make up for it with leisurely swims.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top