Sailing: Away for a year, Mills can’t wait to race again at the S’pore Sail Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – Since she began sailing with little plastic dinghies at the age of eight, Hannah Mills has not spent much time away from the water. From the Llanishen reservoir in Wales to winning back-to-back Olympic golds in 2016 and 2021, she reached the pinnacle of her sport.

Her last competitive outing was in Oct 2021 – the longest break she has taken from sailing – as she became a mother for the first time and gave birth to daughter Sienna in October. The enforced break proved to be quite a challenge for Mills, 34, even while she tried to make up for it with leisurely swims.