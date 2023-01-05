Swimming: Jonathan Tan heads to Stanford with Paris 2024 Olympics in his sights

SINGAPORE – The disappointment of missing out on the Olympics is a feeling that national swimmer Jonathan Tan never wants to feel again.

Competing at the Singapore National Swimming Championships Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier) in 2021, the 20-year-old missed out on a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games by 0.1 seconds after clocking 22.12 seconds in the men’s 50m freestyle.

He has since put the incident behind him and turned his focus to the 2024 Paris Olympics. And to help him reach his goal, Tan has enrolled in Stanford University on a partial scholarship in order to immerse himself in a more competitive environment.

“At that point in time, it was quite disappointing, it was 0.1 (seconds),” said Tan in an interview at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

“I delayed my enlistment for that as well, it did feel like I wasted seven to eight months of my time but it also made me stronger in the sense that swimming doesn’t always produce the results you want and it’s about how I get back.

“I feel more motivated now because I know that feeling and I wouldn’t want to feel like that again.”

Stanford was Tan’s first choice as he felt that it would allow him to concentrate on swimming and academics.

The four-gold SEA Games swimmer was also in contact with Stanford coach Dan Schemmel, who followed his results from the end of 2021 through to 2022.

“I really wanted to have a balance between swimming and academics,” said the freestyle specialist, who will enroll at Stanford in September after he completes his national service in July.

“I also wanted to have that overseas experience, the independence, taking care of myself, maybe just see the world in that sense.”

Having the opportunity to compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 – the highest level of college competition in the United States – was also a key reason why Tan chose Stanford.

Stanford are eight-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 men’s champions, with their last title coming in 1998, while their women’s team have won the championship 12 times.

American swimmer Katie Ledecky, who has won seven Olympic golds and 19 world titles, is among Stanford’s alumni.