Exercise, for kids or adults, is an act of discovery

It’s an easy eight iron from the middle of the fairway. Except easy is dangerous in sport. Except easy turns into a clumsy swing, an oversized airborne divot, the ball landing way short of the green.

Bloody ****, I mutter into the rain-washed evening.

Even in error, sport has beauty. It gives you a place to swear, all that frustration released in a few sublime syllables. God forgives, friends smirk. This was last Friday and I was on a golf course after three years, infected by the amateur’s disease: Believing I could hit shots like Tiger Woods without practising like Tiger Woods. But so what? Sport without dreaming is empty.

Sport helps you laugh at yourself, it chides, it satisfies, it distracts, it teaches. We know this but we need to keep repeating for not everyone listens. A colleague at The Straits Times, reporting on a new study, wrote that “children and adolescents are not making full use of the spaces Singapore provides for physical activity and movement”. In short, not enough exercise and everything which comes with. Not just the health, but the stirring of the self and the abandon.

Given more to resistance bands, walking and listening to peaceful chanting these days, I’d misplaced something valuable. Competitiveness. With self and rival. Then two weeks ago I crouched on a pickleball court for the first time and it went off like a brilliant flare.

You don’t remember desire till a score is called. Your attention sharpens, ego swells, urgency rises. You tire and ask more from your legs. Sometimes you have to plead a little. The greatest sporting conversations are those never heard by anyone but yourself.

I am lucky my pickleball partner first-up is Shayna Ng, world-class bowler with a world-champion smile. This isn’t her sport yet I slyly study her for great athletes are careful constructions. Also this is a far safer exercise than the journalist Paul Gallico asking the great heavyweight Jack Dempsey if he would agree to spar a round with him. Replied Dempsey: “What’s the matter, son? Don’t your editor like you any more?” Dempsey knocked Gallico down, Ng high-fives me.

Singapore is small in size but supple in idea, and space to play has been creatively chiselled out of the landscape. In 20 days this holiday season I play pickleball, walk kilometres down a leafy avenue, return to golf and go for a short cycle ride after three decades. My knees still have the gift of boyhood, a map of scars from falling on tarred roads. But this is the point isn’t it, the getting up after. Tell your kids that and send them downstairs.

Now I’m thinking of getting a bike and scrolling the website of Trek Bikes. Everything in sport is discovery, isn’t it? Have you improved? Wasn’t that fun? Do you lose well? Have you made some buddies? The more you play, the better you understand, the game slowly peeling away till you can see its insides. One of the first places we meet conviction is on the field, where we find out how hard it is to clutch onto as defeat looms.

Finesse is so hard to find, consistency so impossible to keep. But it’s the skirmishes with ourselves which are telling. “Oh, he missed it”, we shout at our TVs, but to hit a passing shot, on the line, forget about on the dead run even while strolling, is impossibly hard. To play is to get a taste of it, to miss, to be deflated, to forgive yourself for errors which professionals find so difficult, to try again, to hit one, single sweet shot which is enough for us to believe a terrific lie: “I have potential.” Every week we return to search for it.

My friends, V and J, sit post-golf with the satisfaction of men who have just announced the birth of a child. Love of the game shines from them. V’s father, 94, lively and erect, joins us and talks a little sport, for everyone has a hero or a story of when they were almost one.

Some folks are drawn to the latest equipment, others would play tennis with a 1970s loosely-strung wooden racket if required. Some don’t keep score, some count “what ifs”, others total strokes with an actuary’s zeal. Some want validation from pals (“wasn’t that shot great?”), some quietly replay the hour gone by. There’s place for everyone except cheats.

Send your kid out the front door armed with a ball. Tell them there’s no feeling like the ache of effort. “A trophy carries dust,” said the terrific gymnast Mary Lou Retton once, “memories last forever.” One of the best parts of exercise is the aftermath, the hanging around later, kids over a Milo, us over a large vodka. Tomorrow we’ll lose those calories. Promise.