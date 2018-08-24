Asian Games: Singapore fail to retain women's bowling team title, finish seventh as South Korea win gold

PALEMBANG - Singapore's women's bowling team meekly surrendered their Asian Games crown on Friday evening (Aug 24) to South Korea.

The squad of Jazreel Tan, Joey Yeo, Shayna Ng, Bernice Lim and sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan finished a disappointing seventh with a combined score of 7,674, behind the likes of even the Philippines (7,951) and Indonesia (7,950).

The South Koreans, who were beaten by the Republic in their own backyard four years ago at the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, gained their revenge with a dominant performance.

They finished top on 8,338 pinfalls, comfortably ahead of Malaysia (8,149) and third-placed Chinese Taipei (7,969), at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre in Palembang.

Singapore's six keglers never found their rhythm and stuttered in the long oil first block and managed just 3,786 pinfalls to trail in eighth position of the 10 competing countries.

The South Koreans led at the halfway stage with a score of 4,091 and remained in the lead in the three games afternoon session on the long oil setup.

The bowling competition continues on Saturday with the men's team event. Singapore have won two bronze medals so far, in the men's and women's trios event.

The other remaining events are the men's and women's masters category.