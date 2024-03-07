Steps to make taxis more viable a right move, but unlikely to halt decline, say operators, experts

SINGAPORE – Proposed regulatory changes to Singapore’s point-to-point transport sector have been met with broad support from the industry, but some taxi firms and transport experts said the new measures may not go far enough to halt the decline in the pool of cabs here.

The changes announced on March 5, which are part of an ongoing government review of the sector, include lengthening the statutory lifespan of non-electric taxis from eight to 10 years and removing the requirement for smaller taxi operators to maintain a call-booking system.

Several of the changes, announced during the debate on the Ministry of Transport’s budget, are aimed at lowering the operating costs of taxis to make them more financially viable, thereby ensuring a steady supply of cabs and street-hailing services here.

The taxi population hit another low in January with a fleet of 13,485 – less than half the 2014 peak of 28,736.

Mr Tommy Tan, chief executive of ComfortDelGro Taxi, Singapore’s dominant taxi operator, said the new measures are positive steps towards a more level playing field.

“Any cost savings we are able to identify, we will look at passing these benefits on to our cabbies,” he added.

Mr Tan said the ability to keep existing taxis on the roads longer will help to reduce the acquisition cost of acquiring new vehicles, especially with the high certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums now.

He welcomed the Government’s plans to streamline the curriculum for taxi driver licences, noting that it now takes twice as long to obtain one, compared with a private-hire driver licence.

“We hope that the Government can consider further measures to reduce operating costs and lower barriers for drivers wishing to join the (taxi) industry,” Mr Tan added.

Mr Clarence Lew, deputy chief executive of taxi firm Strides Premier, also urged the authorities to do more.

“We are appreciative of these new measures, as they represent the first step in the right direction. To attract more taxi drivers, it would require further reduction of statutory (costs) and other costs,” he said.

Mr Lew did not specify what these costs are, but some of the other regulatory expenses taxi operators have to bear include licensing fees and road tax.

While the lifespan extension for taxis will increase maintenance costs, there will be overall gains, he said. This is because taxi operators can spread the cost of the vehicle over a longer period and reap savings.

Mr Lew said Strides Premier intends to share these savings with hirers of older cabs.

Although Strides Premier will no longer need to take taxi bookings through phone calls, the company will maintain a call centre for such bookings.

Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime, which operates Prime Taxi, said the new measures came after several rounds of discussions, and he is glad the authorities listened to feedback.

Prime is Singapore’s smallest taxi operator, with about 530 cabs, including a sizeable number of limousine taxis.

Mr Neo said the company needs six to eight workers to run its call-booking system, and the expenses run up to several hundred thousand dollars yearly. “It is not that big an amount, but saving this helps to cover some of our operating costs,” he said.