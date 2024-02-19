Over 200 reported cases of abuse against taxi and private-hire drivers in 2023: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE - Cabbies and private-hire drivers have joined the ranks of abused transport workers, with more than 200 cases reported in 2023.
This is significantly higher than the 27 reports of passengers abusing bus drivers seen in 2022 – the last time official figures were released for bus drivers.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said the Government was concerned, adding that some of the cases might have arisen from misunderstandings between taxi and private-hire drivers and their passengers.
“I think we can work with drivers, and passengers as well, on how we can treat each other with respect, and how to resolve misunderstandings and disputes amicably,” she added.
Ms Sun was speaking at the launch of the Point-To-Point Transport Industry Safety and Security Watch Group (iSSWG), an initiative to provide taxi and private-hire drivers with skills to handle disputes, and enable them to learn more about road safety and crime prevention from the police.
The watch group is the ninth such tie-up in Singapore, following police collaboration with various sectors, including the retail, public entertainment and financial industries, to fight crime and terrorism.
Official figures show that there were 13,622 taxis in November 2023 and 76,686 private-hire cars in June 2023, with the National Taxi Association (NTA) representing cabbies and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) representing private-hire drivers.
Mr Joseph Goh, general secretary of the NPHVA, said he knew of a fellow driver who was beaten up by a drunk passenger. The driver did not retaliate and called the police.
Mr Goh said private-hire drivers are not equipped to handle such situations, but added: “I would actually encourage drivers in any incident to keep themselves calm. Don’t be hot-headed.”
“The police force is more professional in handling things like terrorism and crime. Maybe the knowledge they impart to us will help us to improve and handle situations better.”
There has been a spate of abuse cases reported in other industries, prompting a slew of measures to stem the tide.
In 2021, the law was amended to introduce heavier penalties for abusing security guards on duty, after a rash of incidents that saw an average of about 150 cases reported each year from 2018 to 2021.
Separately, the Government announced a standardised framework to curb abuse of healthcare workers, which is slated to be implemented by June 2024.
It comes in the wake of a survey that showed that more than two in three healthcare workers had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment.
In the transport industry, workers from the four public transport operators were guaranteed legal support in cases of abuse after the National Transport Workers’ Union, which represents workers from the transport industry, signed an agreement in 2020 with Go-Ahead Singapore, SBS Transit, SMRT and Tower Transit Singapore.
Aside from dispute resolution skills, Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Social and Family Development, said in her speech at Hotel Fort Canning that taxi and private-hire drivers can also act as eyes and ears on the road, for crime and road safety.
“The formation of the Point-To-Point Transport iSSWG will enable us to deal more effectively against security threats to the transport network. We have seen overseas examples of attacks carried out on buses and trains.
“Terrorists had also used vehicles as weapons to run down pedestrians,” added Ms Sun.
Ms Yeo Wan Ling, adviser to the NTA and NPHVA and assistant general-secretary of NTUC, said the labour movement has also conducted training for drivers in defensive driving and being aware of online scams.
But she added that the police’s specialised training would be different.
“We’re looking at a national level of security, looking out for people who are in danger (and) also arming themselves in an increasingly complicated world,” said Ms Yeo of potential threats.
In her speech, Ms Sun noted that in the last three years, there were on average about 1,600 traffic accidents involving taxis and private-hire vehicles each year.
She said: “Many of these accidents could have been prevented if safe driving habits were practised.”
Director of the Community Partnership Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shng Yunn Chinn, said the police will organise structured engagement sessions to share their knowledge with taxi and private-hire drivers.
At the event, 45 community partners received awards for their collaboration with the police in the fight against crime, including Grab.
The ride-hailing firm worked with the police’s anti-scam centre to freeze 829 e-wallets used in scams and has recovered more than $65,000 since the start of 2023.