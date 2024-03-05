Taxi, ride-hailing firms must notify LTA, commuters, drivers of service disruptions within an hour

SINGAPORE – All taxi and ride-hailing operators will have to notify passengers, drivers and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) within an hour of any systemic incidents that could impair the provision of point-to-point transport services.

This is part of a new set of standards that will be introduced, among a slew of other regulatory changes, as the authorities continue their review of the point-to-point transport sector.

To arrest a decline in the taxi fleet here, regulatory requirements will be tweaked to lower the operating costs for taxi operators and, in turn, vehicle rental rates for cabbies. They include extending the statutory lifespan of non-electric cabs from eight to 10 years.

LTA said the roll-out date for these regulatory changes will be announced later, adding that it will work with taxi and ride-hailing operators to incorporate the new requirements as part of their licence renewal.

During the debate on her ministry’s budget on March 5, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said more people have come to rely on point-to-point transport operators for their commutes and livelihoods.

The new measures are aimed at minimising the impact of service disruptions and facilitating a stable supply of taxis and street-hail services, she added.

Once a systemic incident that could disrupt taxi or ride-hailing services is confirmed, operators must inform LTA, commuters and drivers within an hour, and they will have to submit an incident report outlining the measures taken to resolve the incident.

Additionally, ride-hailing operators must develop and regularly review contingency plans to mitigate future incidents, Dr Khor said.

Another change is the minimum notice period that a taxi or ride-hailing operator must give if it intends to exit the Singapore market. Operators will have to submit an exit plan to LTA at least 120 days before surrendering their licence, up from 60 days now.

In addition, operators exiting the market will need to inform the public at least 60 days before surrendering their licence so that passengers and drivers have enough time to take cash out of their electronic wallets and transition to other platforms.

For taxis, a number of changes will be made to make them more financially viable. To encourage more to consider getting a taxi driver licence, LTA will streamline the training curriculum so that it takes less effort and costs less.

Dr Khor said the proportion of street-hail rides – where a taxi is flagged down – fell from 23 per cent in 2020 to 12 per cent in 2023. During this period, the number of taxis also fell from 15,800 to 13,600.

But taxis and street-hail services continue to play an important role, serving passengers who may be less familiar with ride-hailing apps, she said.

Taxis are also critical in locations such as airports and ferry terminals, and they provide an important supply of rides, especially late at night, when it is often more difficult to secure a private-hire car, Dr Khor added.

The issue that the authorities have identified as part of its review is that taxis are subject to more stringent regulatory requirements than private-hire cars, and this has led to higher operating costs.