ComfortDelGro posts $180.5m net profit; takings from taxis, private-hire vehicles up 59.5%

SINGAPORE – A continued rebound in its taxi, private car hire and public transport divisions lifted full-year earnings at ComfortDelGro, it reported on Feb 29.

The transport giant posted net profit of $180.5 million for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2023, up 4.3 per cent from $173.1 million in 2022, while revenue expanded 2.6 per cent to $3.88 billion.

If a one-off gain of $30.5 million from the sale of the group’s Alperton property in London in 2022 is excluded, full-year earnings would have risen 26.6 per cent on the back of robust demand in Singapore.

Net margins ticked up to 4.7 per cent from 4.6 per cent in 2022, or 3.8 per cent if adjusted for the one-off property sale gain. Operating costs for the transport group rose 2.8 per cent to $3.6 billion, which the company said was in line with increased revenue.

The taxi and private-hire business had the biggest jump in operating profit, up 59.5 per cent to $106.7 million.

This was mainly due to lower expenses and higher income from the lower taxi rental discounts in Singapore and China, as well as the 70-cent platform fee that the company started charging in July 2023 for bookings made via its CDG Zig app here.

Its point-to-point transport booking volumes in Singapore stood at about 32 million in 2023, down from about 34 million in 2022.

The firm recorded an operating profit of $120.4 million in its public transport unit, 26.2 per cent lower than in 2022.

While revenue improved thanks to better rail ridership and higher public transport fares here, lower margins for bus contract renewals in Singapore and Australia put a drag on earnings.

Capital expenditure in 2023 was higher at $367.5 million, mainly due to continued efforts to electrify its bus and taxi fleet in Singapore, China and Britain.

The company had about 175 electric taxis in its stable of roughly 8,800 cabs here as at the end of 2023, with hybrid and electric taxis making up about 70 per cent.

Capital also went into expanding its private-hire fleet in Singapore. In 2022, the company had about 600 private-hire cars. It did not provide updated figures for 2023.

ComfortDelGro said capital expenditure is expected to continue to rise to the $400 million to $500 million range, the typical outlay before Covid-19.