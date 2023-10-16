Singapore’s competition watchdog raises concerns over Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s competition watchdog has raised concerns over ride-hailing giant Grab’s proposed takeover of the country’s third-largest taxi operator, Trans-Cab, citing the potential for the move to raise barriers to expansion and entry for rival platforms.

On Monday, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it had completed the first phase of its review of the proposed deal after looking over information that Grab and Trans-Cab provided, and taking in feedback from industry players and the public.

Based on this quick review, the antitrust regulator said it was not able to conclude that the proposed takeover would not substantially lessen competition, and it has raised its concerns about the deal with the two companies.

It added that the feedback it has received suggests worries over the effect Grab’s ownership of the Trans-Cab fleet may have on Trans-Cab drivers’ use of rival ride-hailing platforms.

This is despite licensed ride-hailing operators being barred from imposing exclusive arrangements that prevent their drivers from working for rival companies under the point-to-point transport regulatory framework.

“Accordingly, CCCS needs to review the competition effects of the proposed acquisition in greater detail,” the commission said.

CCCS added that Grab and Trans-Cab may offer commitments to deal with the potential competition concerns.

These are commitments that remedy, mitigate or prevent a substantial reduction of competition or any adverse effect arising from a merger.

If they do not, CCCS said it would proceed with a more in-depth Phase 2 review of the proposed takeover once it receives the relevant documents from the two companies.

The companies may also offer commitments at any time during a Phase 2 review.

On July 20, The Straits Times broke the news that Grab would be buying Trans-Cab by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The takeover is being helmed by GrabRentals – Grab’s car rental arm.

The acquisition includes about 2,200 cabs and more than 300 private-hire vehicles that Trans-Cab owns.

It also includes Trans-Cab’s vehicle workshop and fuel pump operations.

The CCCS started its initial review of the deal on Aug 7 and began seeking public views a week after.

In their submissions to the commission, Grab and Trans-Cab had said that the merger would not substantially lower competition in the platform and ride-hailing rental markets.

Among their justifications were that there are minimal overlaps between the two companies; drivers are free to use Grab or any other ride-hailing platform; and the number of drivers on Grab’s app is not expected to rise significantly with the takeover.

On Monday, a Grab spokeswoman said the company and Trans-Cab are committed to ensuring that the proposed deal benefits commuters and helps raise overall standards in the point-to-point transport industry.

She said digitalising Trans-Cab’s fleet would improve driver productivity and taxi availability, so that consumers can get a ride more easily and driver earnings can improve.

Grab said both companies intend to abide by regulations that promote open competition and prohibit anti-competitive behaviour, such as offering exclusive arrangements to drivers.

“This means that Trans-Cab drivers will continue to have the flexibility to earn through multiple ride-hailing platforms and pick up street-hail rides,” Grab said, adding that the firms’ priority is to work with CCCS to deal with the areas needing further review.