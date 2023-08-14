Grab, Trans-Cab say merger won’t substantially lower competition as CCCS seeks public views

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s competition watchdog is seeking public views on ride-hailing firm Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab, the country’s third-largest taxi company.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said on Monday that GrabRentals and Trans-Cab stated in their submissions that the proposed acquisition would not result in a substantial reduction of competition in the platform and ride-hailing rental markets.

The takeover is being done through GrabRentals – Grab’s car rental arm.

On July 20, The Straits Times broke the news that Grab, the dominant ride-hailing operator here, would be buying Trans-Cab by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The acquisition includes about 2,200 cabs and more than 300 private-hire vehicles that Trans-Cab owns. It also includes Trans-Cab’s vehicle workshop and fuel pump operations.

First, in explaining why the proposed merger would not substantially lower competition, the firms told CCCS there is a lack of prohibitive barriers to entry in the rental and platform markets.

The expansion of rivals in the rental market, they said, shows it is possible for competitors to expand their offerings.

There are also no barriers to entry or expansion in the platform market, given that it is “not prohibitive” to develop such know-how through the acquisition of or investments in research and development.

Competitors, the firms said, can and do pursue asset-light models that allow them to create such a platform without owning a fleet.

Second, the firms said there were minimal overlaps between them. GrabRentals provides private-hire cars that drivers can rent, whereas Trans-Cab primarily operates a fleet of taxis with a limited supply of private-hire cars for rent.

Meanwhile, Grab’s platform offers ride-hailing services that match private-hire car and taxi drivers with riders, while Trans-Cab offers phone booking services just for its taxi fleet.

Third, the firms told CCCS the rental and platform markets are highly fragmented and competitive, and customers can choose from a wide range of options.

Drivers and riders can also move between ride-hailing platforms at “no costs” and already use different platforms. They would not hesitate to make a switch in response to better prices, service quality, availability or higher incentives, the firms added.

Lastly, they are of the view that Grab will continue to be constrained by the strong competition from other technology companies and taxi operators.