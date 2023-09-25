Buying foodpanda may go down well for Grab’s share price if positives like valuation hold

Consolidation in the region’s online food delivery industry would eliminate competition for Grab in its key markets. PHOTO: ST FILE
Kang Wan Chern
Deputy Business Editor
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago
SINGAPORE - Grab Holdings’ potential acquisition of rival foodpanda in South-east Asia could lead to it gaining a larger share of the regional online food delivery market and help it grow revenues at a time when the company is under pressure to turn a profit.

Analysts also said the move, if it goes through, could give Grab’s share price a needed boost. Since its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Dec 2, 2021, the mobile tech company’s shares have lost 72 per cent of their value, and now trade at U$3.43 a pop.

