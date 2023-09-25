Buying foodpanda may go down well for Grab’s share price if positives like valuation hold

SINGAPORE - Grab Holdings’ potential acquisition of rival foodpanda in South-east Asia could lead to it gaining a larger share of the regional online food delivery market and help it grow revenues at a time when the company is under pressure to turn a profit.

Analysts also said the move, if it goes through, could give Grab’s share price a needed boost. Since its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Dec 2, 2021, the mobile tech company’s shares have lost 72 per cent of their value, and now trade at U$3.43 a pop.