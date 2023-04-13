SMRT and Premier merge taxi businesses to form S’pore’s second-largest cab company

SINGAPORE – Temasek-owned transport operator SMRT Corp is merging its taxi business with newly sold Premier Taxis’ to form Singapore’s second-largest cab operator with a fleet of around 2,500 taxis.

Premier, once owned by the scions of the Chua family, which started Mercedes-Benz dealer Cycle & Carriage more than 100 years ago, was sold to vehicle trading group Carros Project Management in August 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Carros is part of property developer BS Capital.

SMRT, which was reported to be in talks to sell its taxi business to ride-hailing firm Grab in 2017, has 1,537 taxis as at end-February. Its taxi and private-hire businesses now operate under the brand name Strides.

Premier has 965 cabs as at end-February.

ComfortDelGro, Singapore’s largest taxi operator, has 8,741 cabs. Trans-Cab has 2,171 taxis.

In an announcement on Thursday, SMRT said Strides Taxi and Strides Automotive Services will be merged with Premier Taxis and Premier Automotive Services to create Singapore’s second-largest taxi operator “with a significant presence in the point-to-point transport industry”.

A new joint venture company, Strides Premier, will be formed, with Strides Holdings having a majority stake in Strides Premier and Premier Corp and BS Investors, a property investment holding company, jointly holding the remaining stake.

Mr Ang Wei Neng, chief executive designate of Strides Premier, said: “This merger is a significant milestone to help drive greater efficiency and better services for both our vehicle hirers as well as end-users.”

Singapore’s taxi industry has been decimated by ride-hailing firms, which entered the country a decade ago.

There are now fewer than 14,000 taxis on the road, less than half the fleet size in 2012. To counter the business erosion, all taxi companies here have ventured into the private-hire vehicle sphere.

SMRT reckons demand for taxis and private-hire cars is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

In March, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor told Parliament that the number of point-to-point transport trips recovered in 2022 to about 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Raymond Ng, founder of BS Capital Group, said: “After acquiring Premier Taxis last year, we see this merger as an opportunity for further growth.”