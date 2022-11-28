ComfortDelGro, Gojek tie up to tackle driver shortage, share resources

SINGAPORE - Taxi operator ComfortDelGro and ride-hailing platform Gojek are partnering to explore ways to solve critical issues such as driver shortage, which is currently plaguing the point-to-point (P2P) transport industry.

In a statement to The Business Times, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company sees a “strong fit” working with the tech giant, which is part of Indonesia-listed GoTo Group.

As part of the tie-up, the companies have agreed to provide Gojek users access to ComfortDelGro taxis via the Gojek app to help with the driver shortage, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

They will also look at sharing resources, including electric vehicles and ancillary revenue opportunities, along with support solutions like insurance, driver training and vehicle maintenance.

Jackson Chia, chief executive of ComfortDelGro’s private mobility group, said by looking at how the companies can improve the fulfilment rates, they are improving driver welfare as it translates to more earnings for drivers.

This will in turn encourage vocational licence holders to consider rejoining the P2P industry, leading to better service for commuters as a bigger pool of drivers means a shorter waiting time, Chia added.

Gojek Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen said: “Drivers are a critical element within Singapore’s transport infrastructure and I hope this announcement will encourage more driver-partners to consider joining or returning to our platform.”

ComfortDelGro closed Monday 0.8 per cent S$1.23. Meanwhile, GoTo closed 6.5 per cent lower at 173 rupiah. THE BUSINESS TIMES