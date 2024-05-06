SIA, Scoot to buy 1,000 tonnes of green jet fuel from Neste’s Tuas refinery in net-zero push

SINGAPORE – National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost arm, Scoot, will buy 1,000 tonnes of green jet fuel from Finnish energy giant Neste as the airline group looks to fulfil its promise of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The carriers will be the first at Changi Airport to receive sustainable aviation fuel produced at Neste’s refinery in Tuas South. It will also be the first time that Neste is supplying the fuel directly to airlines at the airport instead of through an intermediary, the companies said.

Made from renewable waste and residue raw materials such as used cooking oil, the greener fuel will be blended with conventional jet fuel by Neste according to the required safety specifications. The blend will then be delivered to SIA and Scoot planes via Changi Airport’s existing fuel hydrant system.

Neste and SIA Group said on May 6 that the blended fuel will be delivered in two batches, in the second and fourth quarters of 2024.

The order marks the first step taken by SIA Group towards achieving its target of having sustainable aviation fuel form 5 per cent of its overall fuel consumption by 2030.

The 1,000 tonnes of green jet fuel to be purchased is a small fraction of what the airline group uses in a year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, SIA Group flights used more than 5 million tonnes of jet fuel annually.

While it now costs three to five times the price of regular jet fuel and there is limited supply, sustainable aviation fuel has been touted as the most promising solution to lower the aviation sector’s carbon emissions in the near term, with claims that it can reduce flight emissions by up to 80 per cent when compared with traditional fuel.

The SIA Group previously conducted a 20-month sustainable fuel trial with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Temasek-owned investment platform GenZero. It showed that the greener fuel can be supplied to planes here safely without the need to modify existing airport infrastructure.

In the trial, which lasted from February 2022 to September 2023, the airline group also bought 1,000 tonnes of green jet fuel from Neste, but with the blending and delivery done byUS oil and gas giant ExxonMobil.

It was only in May 2023 that Neste completed the expansion of its Singapore refinery, which now has the capacity to produce a million tonnes of sustainable jet fuel yearly, making it the world’s largest production facility of green aviation fuel.

It was also only then that Neste inked an agreement to establish a direct supply chain from its Tuas refinery to Changi Airport.

SIA Group said that with its latest purchase of sustainable jet fuel, it will offer carbon offsets to corporate travellers, shippers and freight forwarders.