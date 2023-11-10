Asia-Pacific airlines, including SIA, aim for cleaner jet fuel to form 5% of consumption by 2030

SINGAPORE - For the first time, leaders of the 14 airlines that form the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA), including Singapore Airlines (SIA), have pledged to strive towards a target of 5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel use by 2030.

This is a collective, “aspirational” target, said AAPA director-general Subhas Menon on Friday at the meeting of the association’s senior airline executives, held at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This means that some airlines within the association may end up using a higher mix of sustainable jet fuel than others.

Cathay Pacific, an AAPA member, has set its own target for sustainable jet fuel to make up 10 per cent of its fuel consumption by 2030.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong was coy about the flag-carrier’s plans for using greener fuel. The carrier and its budget arm Scoot recently conducted a 20-month trial, which they said has shown that Singapore is operationally ready to make the switch.

“In order to meet whatever percentage of (sustainable fuel) the association has committed to, you will need the supply to be there,” Mr Goh said.

He added: “We would like to see how supply can be encouraged, but we are not making any decision on how we are going to facilitate that. I think it’s premature.”

At present, the supply of sustainable aviation fuel globally is less than 1 per cent of prevailing demand.

Mr Menon said the reason the AAPA is setting this 5 per cent target is to “wake the oil majors from their slumber”.

“They are telling us that if they do not have an indication of demand, (they) can’t start producing sustainable aviation fuel. So... we are putting it out there,” he added.

The AAPA’s target is similar to what others have set. Europe, for instance, has set a target for fuel suppliers to ensure that 6 per cent of jet fuel made available at European airports is sustainable, with this rising gradually to 70 per cent in 2050.

Japan aims to have airlines replace 10 per cent of the fuel they use at Japanese airports with eco-friendly alternatives by 2030.

At the AAPA meeting, Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the city-state cannot single-mindedly pursue environmental sustainability within the aviation sector without considering the significant cost impact this will have on the industry.

But it is also untenable for airlines to continue as usual without looking for greener ways of operating, he added, outlining the trade-offs that the Singapore Government is weighing before it announces its strategy on increasing the use of eco-friendly jet fuels here.

This strategy may include making greener fuels, which cost three to five times the price of regular jet fuel, mandatory for flights departing Singapore.

The other options include providing incentives for using greener fuel, or a combination of mandates and incentives.