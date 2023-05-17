S’pore home to world’s largest production facility for jet fuel made from waste materials

SINGAPORE - Singapore is now home to the world’s largest production facility for jet fuel made from waste materials like used cooking oil and animal fats – a significant step in the nation’s drive to reduce carbon emissions.

This is after Finnish energy giant Neste expanded the capacity of its Tuas South refinery as part of a €1.65 billion ($2.4 billion) project, which began in 2019 but was delayed by a year due to Covid-19.

The refinery is now able to produce up to 1 million tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) each year – ten times Neste’s previous production capacity of 100,000 tons per year.

Production at the expanded plant, which also makes renewable diesel and renewable raw materials for polymers and chemicals, started in mid-April. It is expected to ramp up over the course of 2023.

Meanwhile, amid growing demand for greener fuel in the aviation sector, Neste will add another 500,000 tons of annual SAF production capacity by the start of 2024 through modifications at its refinery in Rotterdam.

There are also plans to further expand the Rotterdam plant, so it will be able to make up to 1.2 million tons of SAF a year by end-2026.

SAF, which meets all the quality and performance requirements of conventional fossil fuels, has been touted as the most promising near-term solution to greatly reduce carbon emissions generated by planes.

While the eco-friendly fuel currently costs three to five times more than regular jet fuel, the International Air Transport Association has estimated that it could contribute about 65 per cent of the reduction in emissions needed by the aviation sector to reach net-zero in 2050.

Since July 2022, Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights out of Changi Airport have been using a blend of regular jet fuel and SAF produced by Neste as part of a year-long trial.

Other airlines that have operated flights using a similar blend of conventional jet fuel and SAF include American Airlines, Ryanair, Malaysia Airlines and Etihad.

Overall, the expansion of Neste’s Tuas South refinery increases the company’s total production capacity for renewable fuels and materials in Singapore to 2.6 million tons per annum - double what the company had here before.

The land area that the refinery now occupies has also been gone up to 45ha, from 19ha previously.

The number of workers employed by Neste in Singapore has increased from about 120 before the expansion to close to 300 now, the company said.