SimplyGo app overwhelmed by downloads after move to phase out older cards

SINGAPORE – The SimplyGo app became less responsive and users were not able to use some of its features on Jan 10, a day after the authorities announced that older adult ez-link cards must be upgraded to the SimplyGo platform for fare payments from June.

Updated versions of the app became available for download on the Apple and Android app stores on the evening of Jan 10.

In response to questions from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said late on Jan 10: “The surge in transaction volume resulted in the app becoming less responsive. TransitLink is working to resolve this and has enhanced the app further to address the issues. The new updated app can now be downloaded from the Apple and Android app stores.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

TransitLink, an LTA subsidiary, is listed as the developer of the SimplyGo app.

From June 1, passengers will not be able to use older, non-SimplyGo-compatible ez-link cards or Nets FlashPay cards to pay for their fares on public buses and trains.

Passengers have until Aug 31 to upgrade their older ez-link cards to the SimplyGo system at SimplyGo ticket offices, ticketing service centres and ticketing machines at rail stations and bus interchanges, LTA announced on Jan 9.

As early as the next morning, users took to SimplyGo’s Facebook page with complaints about issues with registering for an account, resetting passwords or accessing other features on the app.

As at 6.30pm on Jan 10, there were more than 100 comments on SimplyGo’s Facebook post.

The SimplyGo app lets users top up their cards, receive notifications on their fares and balances, as well as block further transactions if the cards are misplaced.

With SimplyGo, fares charged will not be displayed on the fare reader.

After repeated tries on the afternoon of Jan 10, ST was unable to access the app or sign in to the SimplyGo website.

This was resolved after downloading the updated software at 11.30pm, although the app and SimplyGo website still carried a message advising users that functions may be affected because of the “overwhelming” number of app downloads.

Some users were also frustrated they could not upgrade their older ez-link cards at the SimplyGo ticket office or ticketing machines at MRT stations and bus interchanges on Jan 10. LTA did not respond to ST’s queries about this.

Automotive industry consultant Say Kwee Neng said he managed to upgrade his ez-link card at Upper Thomson MRT station after switching to a second ticketing machine, as the screen on the first machine he used froze before the upgrading process could be completed.

He said it took more than five minutes to get his ez-link card upgraded to the SimplyGo platform. But ST managed to upgrade an ez-link card in less than a minute at around 10.50pm on Jan 10 at Stevens MRT station.