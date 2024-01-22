Drastic SimplyGo move puzzling in the absence of big-picture transport payment plans

SINGAPORE – From June 1, commuters will need to change out or update their existing travel cards to pay for bus and train rides.

This is due to a decision by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to move the bulk of commuters to its SimplyGo account-based ticketing platform.

But things are not so simple, as new or updated travel cards that work with SimplyGo – unlike the old ones – cannot be used to pay for retail and motoring expenses, such as parking and Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees. This means yet another card to keep in one’s wallet.

What’s more, with SimplyGo, fares charged and the remaining stored value on the card will also no longer be displayed on bus and train fare readers, in a move criticised to have placed organisational cost-cutting over public convenience.

The lack of response by LTA to a barrage of questions posed online and in The Straits Times Forum added to public outrage. Memes such as SimplyNoGo, SimplyCannotGo and SimplyGo Away have also been created to show displeasure.

Double the trouble?

The growing bulge in people’s wallets today is a deja vu of miscalculations in the smart card space years ago.

It beats many why a small nation such as Singapore – with an average public transport ridership of 6.4 million passengers a day – needs two travel card issuers, namely, EZ-Link and Nets.

In leading public transport hubs London and Hong Kong, there is only one card issuer each for the Oyster and Octopus smart cards, respectively.

As Singapore’s card history goes, EZ-Link was set up as a subsidiary of LTA in 2002 to issue ez-link contactless travel cards for bus and train ride payments. Contactless cards were said to be better as they allow speedier boarding.

The ez-link system – based on the Sony FeliCa technology – ran alongside Singapore’s old magnetic farecard system until the latter was retired later in 2002.

EZ-Link had a monopoly on bus and train fare payments in Singapore until 2009. That year, Nets, which dominated ERP and carpark payments, entered the market for public transportation.

Similarly, EZ-Link entered the payment space where Nets had a stranglehold with its CashCard. The move was said to promote competition and offer more choices for users.

To foster inter-operability, Singapore created its own standard for contactless payment and called it Cepas (Specification for Contactless e-Purse Application).

A mass replacement exercise ensued to switch out the old ez-link cards for new Cepas-compliant ones. All public bus and train fare readers have since also been upgraded to the Cepas standard.

But things were more complicated for Nets because it deals with private carpark operators, many of whom didn’t want to pay for new Cepas-compatible fare readers. For more than two decades, motorists still kept a Nets CashCard on hand, even if they hold a Cepas-compliant Nets FlashPay card.