LTA U-turns on decision to stop bus service 167; route to be retained with 30-minute intervals

SINGAPORE - From Dec 17, bus service 167, which plies between Sembawang and Bukit Merah via Upper Thomson and the Orchard area, will operate in 30-minute intervals, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) reversed its decision to halt the service.

In a Facebook post on Nov 28, LTA said it has decided to retain service 167 for now, citing the need to allow more time for commuters to adjust and try out new travel routes.

“This is especially so for service 167, where the change is more extensive,” it added.

Its U-turn came less than two weeks after it said on Nov 17 that service 167 would cease from Dec 10, as part of a slew of changes to bus routes that run parallel to segments of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL).

LTA said then that ridership for some of these bus services, including 167, had fallen by around 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

Discontinuing 167 and making other adjustments to bus services were deemed to be the most optimal way to reallocate finite resources, given the sustained reduction in demand and availability of other alternatives, added the authority.

LTA had earlier reduced the service’s frequency when it observed that demand had fallen after the opening of the third stage of TEL in November 2022. At present, the service operates at a frequency of between 11 and 20 minutes, and this will be reduced to 30 minutes throughout the day from Dec 17.

LTA said changes to bus services 75, 162, 16M, 121 and 859 that were announced earlier and meant to take place from Dec 10 will also be delayed by a week until Dec 17.

The frequency of service 980, which serves a similar sector between Sembawang and Novena as service 167, will still be increased, even though 167 will stay for now, said LTA.

Yet, despite its U-turn on service 167, LTA said it is not always possible to preserve every direct bus connection.

“As new transport options such as the TEL and other MRT lines become available, and when Singaporeans move into new estates and workplaces, new bus services will be required for these new routes,” it said.

“LTA will continue to review our bus network and reallocate our finite resources as required, so that we can serve the travelling needs of commuters from all parts of Singapore.”

Among the changes announced on Nov 17, services 162 and 162M will be combined into a single service and its route shortened to a loop between Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange and Sin Ming Drive.

Service 75 will be shortened to terminate at the Bukit Merah Bus Interchange instead of the Marina Centre Bus Terminal, while service 121 will operate from the Shenton Way Bus Terminal instead of the Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal, and ply Cantonment Link, Cantonment Road, Anson Road and Shenton Way along the amended route.

LTA said it had looked at the availability of alternative services when it reviewed bus services 75, 162, 162M and 167. This included the TEL, which it said offers a faster travel option for many commuters after accounting for waiting times and time taken for bus transfers.