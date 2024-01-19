SimplyGo: An upgrade but for whom?

The recent outcry over changes to payment methods for public transport, involving the ez-link and SimplyGo platforms, holds a lesson that the needs of the actual end-user – the customer – must be the starting point.

From June 1, adult fares on public buses and trains can no longer be paid using ez-link cards that are not compatible with the SimplyGo platform. Nets FlashPay cards will also not be accepted. These changes were announced on Jan 9 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and have since been met with complaints and concerns.