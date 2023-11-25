360 more electric buses to hit the roads from Dec 2024 in biggest purchase by LTA

SINGAPORE – A total of 360 new electric buses will be added to the public bus fleet here, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded contracts worth $166.4 million to two companies in the biggest purchase of its kind.

To support the roll-out of the new battery-powered vehicles, another two contracts worth $46.1 million were also awarded for the deployment of charging systems at bus depots currently being built in Sengkang West, East Coast and Gali Batu.

The latest purchase will take the total number of public buses running on batteries here to 420, which is about 7 per cent of the current overall fleet.

LTA had earlier bought 60 electric buses in 2018 for about $50 million as part of a pilot scheme to test the new technology. As at end-2022, there were 5,847 public buses in all.

The awarding of the new contracts is part of the Government’s efforts to overhaul Singapore’s public bus fleet so that half of them run on batteries by 2030.

“More commuters will get to enjoy cleaner, quieter rides,” said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, who announced the purchase of the new buses on Nov 25.

He said the electrification of the public bus fleet is an important part of reducing emissions from the land transport sector, which currently accounts for 15 per cent of the carbon dioxide that Singapore produces.

“Our target is to achieve net-zero by 2050. It is some time away, but we need to start now. We cannot wait and do nothing,” he added.

All 360 new electric buses will be single-deckers with three doors, and they will come with passenger information displays to provide commuters with audio and visual prompts about their journeys.

The buses will also be equipped with a collision warning system, an anti-fatigue system for drivers, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

LTA said the new electric buses will be progressively deployed for passenger service from December 2024 to replace diesel buses that are reaching the end of their 17-year statutory lifespans. It did not say when the 360 buses would be fully deployed.

LTA added: “More tenders for electric buses and infrastructure upgrades to support their operation and maintenance will be called in the coming years.”

Of the 360 new electric buses bought in the latest tender, 240 of them will be supplied by Chinese automaker BYD at a contract sum of $108.1 million. The electric vehicle giant already has 20 of its K9 electric buses plying public bus routes here, and it will be deploying its new B12 buses for the latest tender.

The other contract went to Cycle & Carriage Automotive, which is partnering with another Chinese manufacturer, Zhongtong Bus, to supply 120 electric buses at a sum of $58.3 million.

LTA said the contracts include an option for the authority to buy up to 60 more electric buses if needed.