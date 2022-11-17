Made in S’pore: Local bus builders eye slice of electrification pie

SINGAPORE - A made-in-Singapore city bus powered fully by batteries will go on trial in the coming weeks as local bus-building firms look to capitalise on the Government’s commitment to electrify the public bus fleet here.

The 12m-long, three-door Volvo BZL-SC Neustar City electric bus was unveiled on Thursday after a year-long collaboration between Singaporean firm SC Auto and Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo.

It is the first electric bus to be built in Singapore, and the prototype designed specifically to meet local bus standards will be tested on the roads here by the end of 2022, the companies said in a joint statement.

Volvo provided the chassis and the lithium-ion batteries for the bus, while SC Auto, which has decades of experience making private buses and coaches, designed, manufactured and assembled the bus body at its plant in Senoko.

Some key features include an emergency exit at the rear of the bus, a first here, and the fact that 90 per cent of the vehicle is recyclable, including the batteries.

SC Auto managing director Rachel Lee said her company already has the capacity to make 1,200 electric buses a year at its factories in Singapore and Myanmar, and it has invested between $2.5 million and $3 million on research and design alone.

If successful and production ramps up, the project is also expected to create up to 100 new jobs in Singapore, in addition to the 100 workers already employed by the company here, Ms Lee said.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who attended the launch on Thursday, called it a historic moment.

“The transport sector accounts for about a fifth of global emissions, and there is a huge potential for sustainable transport to impact climate change,” he said.

In March, Transport Minister S. Iswaran laid out new targets for Singapore to cut its land transport emissions by 80 per cent from a peak of 7.7 million tonnes in 2016 to 1.54 million tonnes around 2050.

One of the ways the Government plans to achieve this is by completely replacing the mostly diesel-powered public bus fleet here with cleaner energy vehicles by 2040.

More than 400 diesel buses will be replaced by fully electric ones by 2025, and more electric buses will be added to the public bus fleet as the remaining diesel buses reach their statutory lifespan of 17 years.