S’pore to roll out green transport initiatives, including electrifying airside vehicles

SINGAPORE - Singapore will reduce its domestic emissions by rolling out various green initiatives across the land, air and sea transport sectors.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Friday outlined the various measures, which include electrifying the public bus fleet, airside vehicles and harbour craft, as well as a new $50 million programme to support projects that cut carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

A grant that co-funds the installation of electric vehicle (EV chargers) in condominiums will be extended by two years to December 2025, as part of the drive to provide more charging infrastructure.

The Electric Vehicle Common Charger Grant co-funds up to 50 per cent of the cost of smart chargers, capped at $4,000 per charger.

Launched in July 2021, the grant was slated to end by December this year or when it has supported the installation of up to 2,000 chargers. To-date, 267 EV charger applications in 107 condominiums have been approved, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor during the debate on her ministry’s budget.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the grant extension will complement changes to the law that make it easier to install chargers in condominiums, by lowering the threshold for approval from 90 per cent to 50 per cent.

Responding to Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) on the transition to electric buses, Mr Iswaran said the LTA will call a tender for 400 new electric buses in March.

From December 2024, these buses will start replacing diesel-powered ones that will be reaching their 17-year statutory lifespan. They will join the earlier batch of 60 electric buses that are already in service.

The target is for half of the public bus fleet to be electric by 2030. There were 5,847 public buses as at end 2022.

More EV chargers will be installed in bus depots in tandem, including the upcoming depots in Sengkang West, Gali Batu, East Coast, Kim Chuan and Tengah. Chargers have been installed at the Bulim, Seletar, Loyang, Bedok and Bukit Panjang depots.

Turning to the electrification of airside vehicles, Mr Iswaran said his ministry wants all such vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040. Today, about 20 per cent of the 2,500 airside vehicles are electric.

From 2025, all new light vehicles - cars vans and minibuses - to be used on the airside will have to be EVs. This applies to certain heavy vehicles such as tractors and forklifts too, he said.