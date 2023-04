Singapore is accelerating its drive towards a cleaner public bus fleet. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has just called a tender for 400 electric buses to be delivered from late 2024. This is part of a plan to replace half of Singapore’s fleet of close to 6,000 largely diesel public buses with those running on electricity by 2030.

This is indeed good news for bus commuters, who bear the brunt of kerbside pollution as they wait at bus stops across the island day in, day out.