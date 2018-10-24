Contracts worth $50 million for 60 electric buses awarded to 3 firms: LTA

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded tenders to three firms for 60 electric buses.

The total sum of the three contracts is $50 million.

The buses will progressively arrive in Singapore from next year, with the final batch delivered in 2020, LTA said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 24).

Details of deployment of the buses will be announced closer to the implementation date, it added.

BYD (Singapore) and ST Engineering Land Systems were both awarded contracts for 20 single-deck electric buses, worth $17 million and $15 million respectively.

Yutong-NARI Consortium was awarded an $18 million contract for 10 single-deck and 10 double-deck electric buses.

LTA awarded the tender to multiple suppliers to test out different charging technologies available in the market, it said.

It considered various aspects when evaluating bids, including relevant experience, track record, technical capabilities, flexibility of solutions, adherence to requirements and compliance with local regulations.

The procurement of the electric buses is part of the authority's efforts to build a more environmentally friendly public bus fleet, LTA added.

"These buses will also be equipped with new passenger information display systems, which provide commuters with audio and visual information about their journey," it said.