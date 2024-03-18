Tracking the vital signs of S’pore’s forests to coax the return of primary forest trees

SINGAPORE – A national effort to monitor the pulse of Singapore’s green heart is under way, with researchers studying various aspects of forest health in a network of 60 plots that criss-cross the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Each 20m-by-20m plot is a mosaic of the plants and animals that thrive in the different forest types – from young to mature forests – in Singapore’s largest nature reserve.

They are part of a long-term forest ecological monitoring plot network, a research initiative launched by the National Parks Board (NParks) in May 2022 to keep track of the forests’ vital signs, and contribute to efforts to protect and restore the country’s remaining rainforests.

Under the initiative, NParks researchers conduct routine surveys of the 60 plots – tagging seedlings, measuring trees, and monitoring the presence of wildlife through physical surveys and with the help of technology such as camera traps and acoustic sensors.

Now that the surveys are entering their third year, the painstaking work of measuring, monitoring and identifying wildlife is paying off, with the data from the network providing forest ecologists with a treasure trove of information.

Researchers from eight ongoing projects either use the plots as study sites, or use vegetation data from the past and ongoing surveys of these plots, said Dr Chong Kwek Yan, a senior researcher at the research and conservation branch at NParks’ Singapore Botanic Gardens.

These projects cover a wide range of topics, he added, from the mapping of forest carbon stock in Singapore to understanding the impacts of climate change on forest trees and plant-animal interactions.

All of these will provide insights into how the botanical, zoological and microbial worlds intertwine in the forest, helping researchers tease out trends and glean insights into what makes Singapore’s forests tick.

“We know so little about so many of our tree species,” Dr Chong said.

“When do they flower and fruit? Is flowering triggered by dry spells or rainy weather? What animals disperse their seeds?”

Unlike in temperate regions, where spring marks the season of growth, the cues that trigger tropical forest renewal – such as flowering and fruiting – are discordant, with no sharp changes in temperature or rainfall that serve as obvious signals for the start of rejuvenation.

As the studies of wildlife, vegetation and soil progress at these plots, they provide a snapshot of the forest community.

In time, these will tell the story of a regenerating forest and yield valuable information – such as flowering and fruiting trends, seedling growth rates, the presence of wildlife and seed dispersal patterns – to help researchers on a mission to realise Singapore’s City in Nature aspirations.

Bringing back Singapore’s green jewels

One of these 60 plots is located just 1km away from the nearest carpark, but the vegetation was so dense that it took researchers almost an hour to get to the site.

The Straits Times is not revealing the location of the plots as these areas are not accessible to the public.