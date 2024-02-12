Why a small city-state like Singapore continues to discover rare plants

SINGAPORE – When an Uncaria climber bloomed in 2022, three National Parks Board (NParks) staff patiently manoeuvred a 10m-long pruner to obtain tiny winged seeds from the notoriously inaccessible plant.

Their prize: the eventual rediscovery of the Uncaria attenuata, which was last seen in the 19th century and therefore thought to be nationally extinct.

The woody member of the coffee family is just one of more than 320 plant species rediscovered or found in the city-state for the first time in the last 14 years, said researchers from NParks and the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Britain.

Their joint study was published online in scientific journal Plants, People, Planet on Jan 16.

The high number of new records and rediscoveries in Singapore is surprising because its flora is well studied, the study’s lead author Louise Neo told The Straits Times.