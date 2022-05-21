Long-term study of forests in Central Catchment Nature Reserve takes root

SINGAPORE - Researchers have now started a long-term forest monitoring survey of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve - the most extensive survey of its kind so far.

It will allow the authorities to improve forest conservation efforts, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday (May 21).

The study involves the marking out of 62 forest plots within the reserve that had previously been surveyed in 1992.

Within these plots, the vegetation, wildlife and soil will be studied repeatedly over time.

Researchers will conduct surveys on the flora and fauna within these plots, as well as monitor the life cycle of selected trees, seedlings and saplings, among other work.

NParks aims to share interim results of the study within the next three to five years.

In a speech at the Botany Centre in the Botanic Gardens on Saturday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said: "The information gathered will allow us to better understand how the forests within the nature reserve have grown and evolved over the past 30 years.

"This will help us to develop better conservation strategies to ensure that their ecosystems remain healthy and resilient."

He added that the Central Catchment Nature Reserve is one of Singapore's most precious biodiversity sites, with highlights such as giant forest trees and freshwater swamps. It is also home to endangered species such as the Sunda pangolin.

The new study comes under the Tropical Forest Ecology Research programme, which was launched in March last year to facilitate the development of science-based interventions for the management and restoration of the country's forests.

Dr Shawn Lum, president of Nature Society (Singapore), said there is currently another long-term study being done in the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve by researchers from Nanyang Technological University.

But this is on a smaller scale, covering two plots of land each spanning the size of four football pitches.

"What makes the Central Catchment study especially important is that not only does it complement what we know from Bukit Timah, but it also adds a much wider sampling of the forest," he added.

"So I think taking the results from both Bukit Timah and this new study, I think we can say with confidence what is happening to Singapore forests."

Dr Lum also said that the study will provide valuable data about the threshold in terms of size needed for self-sustaining forests.