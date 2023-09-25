Singapore wages war on invasive plant, animal species that exact costs on cities worldwide

SINGAPORE – On the morning of Sept 15, 12 people combed a stretch of the Rail Corridor to snip away fast-growing creepers and dig up tubers that could suffocate native trees in the forest.

Armed with small hoes and pruning shears, the volunteers and staff of WWF-Singapore got rid of eight gunny sacks’ worth of foreign weeds that were entangling trees in 1½ hours.

The invasive climbers included the notorious zanzibar yam or batman plant – named after its distinct bat-shaped leaves – and the mile-a-minute barbed vine.

“The zanzibar yam was introduced before 1928 for experimental purposes in the Singapore Botanic Gardens. However, it has spread to other nature areas due to its aggressive growth,” said Ms Jayasri Lakshminarayanan, head of education and outreach at environmental protection organisation WWF-Singapore.

She added: “The plant produces underground tubers and grows rapidly, covering the canopy of large trees. This prevents the trees from getting nutrition from the soil and sufficient sunlight, greatly affecting the regeneration of our forests.”

In partnership with the National Parks Board (NParks), WWF-Singapore’s work on managing invasive weeds at the Rail Corridor will be a monthly effort.

Rescuing forests from these weeds is one way the community and the authorities have been trying to battle harmful invasive animals and plants that compete with native life and threaten the health and well-being of people.

Around the world, mankind has introduced more than 37,000 non-native or alien species of animals, plants and microbes as a result of interconnectivity and human activities, said a major report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) in early September.

In the most comprehensive assessment on invasive species to date, the leading global body on biodiversity science revealed that of the 37,000, more than 3,500 of these are harmful invasive species that have cost the global economy at least US$423 billion (S$576 billion) a year. And the annual costs have quadrupled every decade since the 1970s.

The major economic costs come from the loss of food supply when invasive species attack food crops and displace native fisheries, and from disease-carrying invasive mosquitoes that can lead to epidemics such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, for instance, which spreads dengue and Zika, is an invasive species in South-east Asia as it hailed from sub-Saharan Africa.

“There are many pests and diseases that move around with trade and people movement, such as the lumpy skin disease in cattle and African swine fever (that) have spread through South-east Asia with devastating effects on livestock agriculture,” said Dr Andy Sheppard, chief research scientist for biosecurity at Australia’s national science agency Csiro, who co-led a chapter of the major report.