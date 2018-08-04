Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 4.

VIDEO: China threatens new tariffs on US$60b worth of US goods



People heading out to pick strawberries in California. The new tariffs threatened by China cover 5,207 goods imported from the United States. PHOTO: AFP



Beijing has threatened to levy additional tariffs of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent on US$60 billion (S$82 billion) worth of US goods, a signal that it is not backing down in the trade war with the United States.

READ MORE HERE

Pedra Branca: KL failed to meet terms for seeking revision of ruling



Singapore argued that the "new facts" Malaysia relied on were already known to Malaysia - its legal team had made full arguments before the ICJ on such "facts" in the original case over the sovereignty of Pedra Branca (above). ST FILE PHOTO



Malaysia had applied for a revision of a 2008 judgment that awarded sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore citing three new documents found in the British Archives. The case was due to be heard in June, but Malaysia withdrew its application in May. The ICJ published the documents submitted by both parties on its website earlier this week.

READ MORE HERE

MPs file 19 questions on SingHealth cyber attack



SingHealth Polyclinic at Marine Parade on July 24, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is the highest number of questions filed on a single issue in this term of Parliament, which began after the 2015 election.

READ MORE HERE

Journey of Keppel Corp mirrors Singapore's story of nation-building: PM Lee



The cheque presentation was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. It was presented by Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua (from left) and Keppel chairman Lee Boon Yang to ITE chairman Bob Tan and ITE CEO Low Khah Gek. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The journey of Keppel Corporation over the past 50 years mirrors Singapore's own story of nation-building, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dinner to mark the conglomerate's 50th anniversary.

READ MORE HERE

US remains committed to Asean centrality, Mike Pompeo tells foreign ministers



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at the Asean-US ministerial meeting in Singapore on Aug 3, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The United States also looks forward to broadening and deepening its strategic partnership with the region, the US Secretary of State said in his first meeting with his Asean counterparts.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Building ahead of demand is key for Changi Airport's success, says Khaw Boon Wan at T4's opening



Forward planning and building ahead of demand are essential in ensuring that Changi Airport keeps ahead of its rivals, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (centre), who was at the official opening of the airport's Terminal 4. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Forward planning and building ahead of demand is important to ensure that Changi Airport keeps ahead of its rivals, the Transport Minister said at the official opening of the airport's Terminal 4.

READ MORE HERE

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer asks court to dismiss sex crimes case over intimate emails



Weinstein entering Manhattan criminal court in New York in June 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Harvey Weinstein's defence lawyer demanded a New York court throw out the entire criminal sex case against his client, disclosing dozens of intimate emails between the disgraced Hollywood tycoon and his alleged rape victim.

READ MORE HERE

Dramatic fire sweeps across hills in Indonesia's Komodo National Park



Officials said the island is uninhabited and no wildlife or tourists were hurt in the blaze. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/KURNIAWAN_JACK



Officials said the island is uninhabited and no wildlife or tourists were hurt in the blaze, which was extinguished after about eight hours.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: National Day: 6 songs and videos celebrating the nation's 53rd birthday



VIDEO: NDP EXCO



With National Day round the corner, The Straits Times looks at some of the year's best video tributes to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Music festival Baybeats to feature rap and hip-hop acts for the first time



(Clockwise from top left) Sherene's Closet, Force Vomit, Caracal, and Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba. ST PHOTOS: DIOS VINCOY JR, AXEL SERIK, ARIFFIN JAMAR



This will also be the first time they are featuring an opening night DJ show by Emonightsg, who typically hosts alternative music-themed club nights.

READ MORE HERE