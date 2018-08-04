Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Aug 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 4.
VIDEO: China threatens new tariffs on US$60b worth of US goods
Beijing has threatened to levy additional tariffs of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent on US$60 billion (S$82 billion) worth of US goods, a signal that it is not backing down in the trade war with the United States.
Pedra Branca: KL failed to meet terms for seeking revision of ruling
Malaysia had applied for a revision of a 2008 judgment that awarded sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore citing three new documents found in the British Archives. The case was due to be heard in June, but Malaysia withdrew its application in May. The ICJ published the documents submitted by both parties on its website earlier this week.
MPs file 19 questions on SingHealth cyber attack
It is the highest number of questions filed on a single issue in this term of Parliament, which began after the 2015 election.
Journey of Keppel Corp mirrors Singapore's story of nation-building: PM Lee
The journey of Keppel Corporation over the past 50 years mirrors Singapore's own story of nation-building, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dinner to mark the conglomerate's 50th anniversary.
US remains committed to Asean centrality, Mike Pompeo tells foreign ministers
The United States also looks forward to broadening and deepening its strategic partnership with the region, the US Secretary of State said in his first meeting with his Asean counterparts.
VIDEO: Building ahead of demand is key for Changi Airport's success, says Khaw Boon Wan at T4's opening
Forward planning and building ahead of demand is important to ensure that Changi Airport keeps ahead of its rivals, the Transport Minister said at the official opening of the airport's Terminal 4.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer asks court to dismiss sex crimes case over intimate emails
Harvey Weinstein's defence lawyer demanded a New York court throw out the entire criminal sex case against his client, disclosing dozens of intimate emails between the disgraced Hollywood tycoon and his alleged rape victim.
Dramatic fire sweeps across hills in Indonesia's Komodo National Park
Officials said the island is uninhabited and no wildlife or tourists were hurt in the blaze, which was extinguished after about eight hours.
VIDEO: National Day: 6 songs and videos celebrating the nation's 53rd birthday
With National Day round the corner, The Straits Times looks at some of the year's best video tributes to Singapore.
Music festival Baybeats to feature rap and hip-hop acts for the first time
This will also be the first time they are featuring an opening night DJ show by Emonightsg, who typically hosts alternative music-themed club nights.