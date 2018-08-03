Keppel Corp a 'sterling example' of a successful government-linked company: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corporation is a sterling example of a successful government-linked company that is run completely on a commercial basis, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He pointed out that while Keppel is a publicly listed company with Temasek as its largest shareholder, its operations and investments are not directed by the Government or Temasek, nor does either have a board seat.

"The Keppel board and management are fully responsible for running the company, and they are accountable to all the company's shareholders," said Mr Lee on Friday (Aug 3) at an anniversary dinner to mark Keppel's 50th anniversary.

Citing how Keppel has successfully ventured abroad with a significant presence in more than 20 countries and having more than half of its total revenues coming from overseas markets, Mr Lee said it is "absolutely necessary" for Keppel to expand overseas.

But it is "equally necessary" for the company to maintain high standards of integrity and performance, and keep its own operations and culture clean and transparent. Mr Lee said these standards must be upheld, even when operating in a complicated environment where different norms prevail.

Mr Lee told guests and staff at the Shangri-La Hotel: "When things go awry from time to time, it is important that the company is resolute in putting things right, as Keppel has done in the recent case in Brazil."

Last December (2017), Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) agreed to pay US$422 million (S$578 million) in fines, as part of a global resolution with the criminal authorities in Singapore, Brazil and the United States. This was in relation to corrupt payments made by a former agent in Brazil, between 2001 and 2014.

Mr Lee said other multinational corporations face similar challenges when operating overseas, and it is essential to maintain the reputation of Keppel, which is seen as a Singapore company and flies the Singapore flag.

In his speech, Keppel chairman Lee Boon Yang said the company closed a "painful chapter" with the global resolution with the criminal authorities.

Dr Lee said that the board and management are determined to hold the company to the highest ethical standards.

"Keppel will do business legally and ethically, based on our superior solutions and strong execution," Dr Lee added.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Keppel made a $10 million donation to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), which will benefit financially disadvantaged students.

Keppel's more than 20,000 staff will also each receive a $200 cash gift, in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

A commemorative book capturing Keppel's growth over the years, which was written by The Straits Times' business editor, Ms Lee Su Shyan, was also launched during the event.

Mr Lee said that Keppel's journey in the last fifty years mirrors Singapore's nation-building story, by turning adversity into opportunity and looking outward, breaking new ground in external markets, businesses and technologies.

Mr Lee said it has come a long way, as a small local ship repair yard in 1968, to become a conglomerate, with four core businesses in O&M, property, infrastructure and investments.

Mr Lee said Keppel and another company - alluding to Sembcorp Marine - were a critical piece of the Government's industrialisation plan and created well-paid jobs for many Singaporeans.

In his speech, Mr Lee paid tribute to former Keppel chairmen, Mr Sim Kee Boon and Mr Lim Chee Onn, as leaders of the highest calibre.

The 50th anniversary dinner was attended by more than 600 guests, including senior government officials, ambassadors, business partners and union representatives.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung were also present.