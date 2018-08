Dramatic fire sweeps across hills in Indonesia's Komodo National Park

KOMODO ISLAND, INDONESIA (REUTERS) - A dramatic fire swept across several hills on a small island in Indonesia's Komodo National Park this week.

The park, a popular tourist destination, is made up of three large islands and more than 20 smaller ones and is home to the Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard.

Officials said the island is uninhabited and no wildlife or tourists were hurt in the blaze, which was extinguished after about eight hours.