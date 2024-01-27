Tan Cheng Bock may run in next GE, hopes Iswaran’s departure helps PSP win West Coast GRC

SINGAPORE - Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Tan Cheng Bock said he may run in West Coast GRC in the next general election.

And he hoped the departure of former transport minister S. Iswaran, who faces 27 charges in a corruption case against him, would help the PSP’s chances.

Dr Tan, 83, led the PSP in West Coast GRC in 2020, narrowly losing to the People’s Action Party (PAP) team, led by Iswaran, which secured the five-member constituency with 51.68 per cent of the vote.

It was the PAP’s narrowest win in the 2020 General Election.

Iswaran was an MP for West Coast GRC since 1997 before he resigned in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Jan 16. He was charged on Jan 18.

After a walkabout on Jan 27 at West Coast Market Square, Dr Tan told the media: “If you believe in active ageing, I shouldn’t retire, right? Because if you all think that age is not a problem, I’ll be around.”

Pressed again if he plans to run in the next election, which must be held by November 2025, Dr Tan said: “I never say no.”

Asked whether Iswaran’s departure from the Group Representation Constituency presented an opportunity for his party, Dr Tan said the PSP had been working the ground since the 2020 General Election, before the corruption probe against Iswaran surfaced in July 2023, and it would continue to do so.

Dr Tan said: “Of course, we hope that (this) will help us, but I think it all depends on the electorate. How we perform, and now we have a (presence in) Parliament for them to assess us.”