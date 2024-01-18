West Coast residents’ needs will be looked after: Desmond Lee on Iswaran’s resignation

SINGAPORE - Minister of National Development and West Coast GRC MP Desmond Lee has assured residents in the constituency that their needs will be looked after in the wake of former Transport Minister S. Iswaran’s resignation.

In a Facebook post on Jan 18, Mr Lee said the MPs’ focus was on serving their residents.

He added that since July 2023, he and the other West Coast MPs – Mr Ang Wei Neng, Ms Foo Mee Har and Ms Rachel Ong – and Pioneer MP Patrick Tay had stepped up to cover Iswaran’s MP duties on the ground.

“We would like to assure our residents of West Coast that we will continue to serve them, and ensure that their needs are looked after.”

Mr Lee is also the adviser to grassroots organisations in the West Coast and said these arrangements will continue.