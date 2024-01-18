West Coast residents’ needs will be looked after: Desmond Lee on Iswaran’s resignation

SINGAPORE - Minister of National Development and West Coast GRC MP Desmond Lee has assured residents in the constituency that their needs will be looked after in the wake of former Transport Minister S. Iswaran’s resignation.
In a Facebook post on Jan 18, Mr Lee said the MPs’ focus was on serving their residents.
He added that since July 2023, he and the other West Coast MPs – Mr Ang Wei Neng, Ms Foo Mee Har and Ms Rachel Ong – and Pioneer MP Patrick Tay had stepped up to cover Iswaran’s MP duties on the ground.
“We would like to assure our residents of West Coast that we will continue to serve them, and ensure that their needs are looked after.”
Mr Lee is also the adviser to grassroots organisations in the West Coast and said these arrangements will continue.
Iswaran’s resignation was announced earlier on Jan 18 after he was handed 27 charges, including two corruption charges, following a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation.
Mr Lee expressed sadness that Iswaran had resigned as an MP for West Coast GRC under these circumstances and thanked him for his contributions to the community.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that Iswaran was an anchor minister in West Coast GRC.
Since taking leave of absence due to the case, Mr Lee and the other MPs from the GRC have been taking care of residents in the West Coast Division, said DPM Wong when he spoke to the media after Iswaran was charged in court.
In response to whether Iswaran’s departure will affect the PAP’s stance on when to call the next general election, DPM Wong said that the timing is dependent on the leadership transition, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hands over the reins of government to him.
“So as and when that happens, we will think about when the elections have to take place thereafter.”