Will you be my MP? PAP, WP unveil new faces, recruit potential candidates ahead of next GE

SINGAPORE - Recent movements – some announced and others happening under the radar – have raised political eyebrows and stirred chatter.

In the last fortnight, two new faces have been unveiled by the People’s Action Party (PAP), to replace the respective branch chairmen in Sengkang and Hougang.

On the opposition front, two groups of smaller political parties have, within the last few months, announced plans to work together in the next general election, due to be called by November 2025.

The moves indicate a growing hubbub in the political sphere, as parties slowly and steadily ramp up their activities ahead of the next polls.

The Workers’ Party (WP) leadership is holding a tea session with Serangoon residents on Saturday and the biennial PAP party convention is slated to take place on Sunday, adding to a calendar already filling up with political happenings.

One of the key questions ahead of the next general election is whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will hand over the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before the hustings.

At the National Day Rally in August, PM Lee had said that succession plans – which had been disrupted because of the Covid-19 pandemic – were “back on track”.

And while the political space has been plagued by recent controversies – such as an affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui and a corruption probe into the Transport Minister – these would not further delay the timetable for political renewal, PM Lee said.

Mr Wong and his fourth-generation team have also marked a significant milestone, having recently concluded a nationwide engagement exercise, Forward Singapore, after 16 months of dialogue with over 200,000 Singaporeans.

The report, made public last week, lays out plans to take Singapore forward, and assure Singaporeans that they will be supported at every stage in life.

For those who are conscientiously reading the tea leaves, these moves, among others, will play a part in whether they think the next election will be in 2024 or 2025 – both still valid options in play.

The new faces



Several have already been officially cast into the spotlight, while others have been spotted by The Straits Times over the past several months.

Whether they will eventually contest in the election remains to be seen, dependent on factors such as their suitability and affinity with residents.

From the PAP, these include Mr Jackson Lam. On Oct 17, it was announced that he would take over as branch chairman in Hougang from Mr Lee Hong Chuang.