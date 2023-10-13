Small charities still using pen and paper to do their accounts: Ex-Commissioner of Charities

SINGAPORE - Many small charities that make up the bulk of charities in Singapore still rely on manual accounting systems to keep track of their finances.

And that involves recording donations using pen and paper, said Professor Ang Hak Seng, chairman of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants’ (ISCA) charity accounting committee.

The former Commissioner of Charities (COC) was speaking with The Straits Times on Friday in an online interview about a new programme by ISCA, the COC and the National Council of Social Service, to help charities digitalise their accounting and finance processes.

The issue of charities accepting tainted donations has been in the news lately after ST reported this week that several had received money from some of the 10 people charged in Singapore’s largest money laundering case.

Several charities had said it was difficult for them to monitor every donation or donor, as they didn’t have the manpower or resources to do so.

Although ISCA’s programme was not conceived because of the case, it is hoped it would address some challenges smaller charities face.

Prof Ang, who was the COC between 2017 and 2020, said: “Small charities by nature would not have the economies of scale to have digital accounting systems. So, they resort to pen and paper.”

The former Senior Assistant Commissioner, Singapore Police Force, and chief executive director of the People’s Association, said trust is at the core of charities.

And it was important for them to have a proper accounting system, so the public will feel there is proper accountability when they make donations.

He added: “An example of ensuring good trust is when a charity receives donations, it has to do due diligence. Anytime when the charity is not sure regarding the source or the legitimacy of the funds, it should immediately alert the COC.

“Only then can we ensure the whole system is trustworthy.”

ISCA said the new programme started with a pilot with four charities that use pen and paper to keep their accounts.

This will be expanded in early 2024, with plans to reach over 2,000 charities, especially smaller ones with limited resources.

Four accounting firms – Helmi Talib Accounting & Advisory, Nexia Singapore, Singapore Corporate Services, and Unity Assurance – will offer their services for free.

Xero, an online accounting software company, will offer a discounted accounting software package to help charities digitalise their operations.