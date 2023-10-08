Money laundering case: Some suspects donated six-figure sums to charities

SINGAPORE - At least five of the 10 accused in the $2.8 billion money laundering case have allegedly donated to various charitable organisations and social service agencies in the past three years.

This includes at least $52,000 to Rainbow Centre, the operator of three special education schools, and at least $15,000 to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), checks by The Sunday Times showed.

Lions Befrienders, a social service agency that serves the elderly, said it received $5,000 from one of the men in 2022.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in her ministerial statement that some of those arrested had made donations to charities here.

Some of the charities have ring-fenced the money, while others lodged police reports and plan to surrender the cash to the police.

ST asked 10 charities and non-profit organisations if they had received donations from any of the 10 accused in the case.

According to Rainbow Centre’s annual report, it received between $30,000 and $99,999 from a Wang Shuiming in 2022.

Turkish national Vang Shuiming, 42, who is also known as Wang Shuiming, faces five charges: one for using a forged document and four for money laundering.

The documents from Rainbow Centre also show that a Su Haijin had donated between $3,000 and $9,999 each year between 2021 and 2023, while a Zhang Ruijin donated between $10,000 and $29,999 in 2021, and between $3,000 and $9,999 in 2022.

Cypriot national Su Haijin, 40, faces one charge of money laundering and another for resisting arrest.

Chinese national Zhang Ruijin, 44, faces a total of three forgery charges.

A Su Baolin appeared in NKF’s annual reports from 2020 to 2022, in a list of people who donated at least $5,000 annually to the organisation.

Cambodian national Su Baolin, 41, faces two forgery charges.