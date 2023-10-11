Money laundering case: President’s Challenge received over $350k in donations, ComChest got $30k

SINGAPORE - The Community Chest (ComChest) received $30,000 and President’s Challenge got more than $350,000 from individuals whose names are similar to those of individuals charged in the $2.8 billion money laundering case.

Ms Charmaine Leung, managing director of ComChest, the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service, told The Straits Times this on Wednesday.

She said ComChest has since filed police reports and suspicious transaction reports (STRs).

She said: “Donations that have been disbursed to benefiting agencies will not be affected. We are working closely with the Commissioner of Charities (COC) to determine how to treat the donations.”

ComChest was set up in 1983. It currently supports 100 social agencies and assists almost 100,000 people each year.

Similarly, a President’s Challenge spokesman said it has filed police reports and STRs, and donations already disbursed to benefiting agencies will not be affected.

The spokesman added that it was also working closely with the COC to determine how to treat the donations.

Both organisations did not say who among the 10 charged in the case had donated the money.

In Parliament on Oct 3, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in her ministerial statement that some of those arrested had donated to charities here.

She said some of the charities have ring-fenced the money, while others lodged police reports and plan to surrender the cash to the police.