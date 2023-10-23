Singaporeans shouldn’t let tensions elsewhere affect religious harmony: PM Lee

ABU DHABI – It is important that people of different races and religions in Singapore maintain good relations with one another and not let conflict and tensions elsewhere affect the country’s religious harmony, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday.

He was therefore happy that Singapore’s Mufti took the initiative to write to the Chief Rabbi to express his sympathy and solidarity after the attack on Israel by Hamas militants on Oct 7, and the rabbi replied in the same spirit.

“The exchange was published and it’s a signal to the population in Singapore, not just Muslims and Jews, but also all the other groups, of how important it is, that at times of stress, we come together and we reaffirm our harmony, rather than end up in opposite camps and torn apart by events.

“We have to keep on working at it,” said PM Lee, who was speaking to the Singapore media in Abu Dhabi on Sunday towards the end of his six-day visit to the Middle East.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir said in his letter, published on Oct 13, that he hopes that both the Jewish and Muslim communities in the conflict zones can look past political ideologies and instead live together “with a different model of respect, tolerance and harmony”.