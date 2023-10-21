PM Lee visits new multi-faith complex and Burj Khalifa on first official trip to UAE

ABU DHABI - On his first official trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday visited a new interfaith complex in the capital of Abu Dhabi that houses a mosque, a church and the country’s first official synagogue.

He signed a plaque at the Abrahamic Family House with the message “Unity in Diversity”, after visiting the three houses of worship, which have a similar white cubic architecture. They border an elevated garden that serves as a space for people of different faiths to gather.

The sprawling Abrahamic Family House that opened in 2023 was conceptualised in 2019 after a landmark declaration was signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo’s prestigious Al-Azhar mosque, calling for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, where he was received by Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

After a tour of the Burj Khalifa, PM Lee and his delegation were briefed on Dubai’s overall development in the last decade, as well as the Emirates’ vision and key economic initiatives to diversify and grow its economy to over US$800 billion (S$1 trillion).