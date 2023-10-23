Israel fighting with Gaza, Lebanon intensifies; US bolsters Middle East weaponry

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday with Washington warning of a significant risk to US interests in the region.

Israel has continued to pound Gaza and while clashes on its border with Lebanon have intensified.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, had been killed by Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours.

More than 4,600 people have been killed in the enclave since the Israel bombardment began earlier in October.

It has been in response to an attack by militant group Hamas in southern Israel on Oct 7. At least 1,400 people were killed and some 200 hostages were taken into Gaza.

In neighbouring Syria, where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday.

The strikes put both facilities out of service and killed two workers, Syrian state media said.

Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.

With violence around its heavily guarded borders increasing, Israel on Sunday added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan in the north of the country.

Hezbollah on Sunday announced the deaths of six more fighters, raising to 26 the number of its members killed since Oct 7.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to create “a united front” to stop Israel’s attacks against Gaza and allow in desperately needed aid which has only begun to trickle in.

A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing to the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday night.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed in a call “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza”, the White House said.

Mr Biden on Sunday also ramped up his diplomacy, convening separate calls with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy, after speaking with Mr Netanyahu and Pope Francis.